Jazz trumpeter’s family describe horror after dismembered body was found with arms and legs missing 

The grieving household of a ‘sensible jazz trumpeter’ whose dismembered physique was found in a west London home have paid tribute to the beloved musician as police launched an image figuring out him immediately.

Officers discovered 53-year-old William Algar’s head and torso wrapped up in sheets with each his legs and arms lacking at an handle in Barnes on January three, after he went lacking in December.

The reason for dying was recognized as a stab wound to the chest following a autopsy examination at Kingston mortuary on 5 January.

A 17-year-old, from Kensington and Chelsea, was charged with Mr Algar’s homicide on January 6 and appeared on the Previous Bailey on January eight.

Mr Algar’s household, who’re receiving help from specifically educated officers, gave a touching tribute to their much-loved relative.

They mentioned: ‘We’re totally horrified to lose our son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, buddy in such tragic circumstances.

‘William Algar, often known as Blaise, was an extremely proficient musician and a delicate man. He was an excellent jazz trumpeter and his taking part in introduced pleasure to so many individuals.

‘He was additionally a really weak man.

‘We hope that somebody, anybody, can present very important info to make sure these chargeable for his dying are dropped at justice as swiftly as doable.

‘Please contact the police if you happen to may also help, even when it looks like a small piece of knowledge it would show essential to the investigation.’

Police revealed immediately that Mr Algar was recognized to associates as ‘Blaise’ as they launched a picture of the proficient musician for the primary time. Officers had attended the handle after issues had been raised concerning the welfare of an occupant.

Detective Inspector William White from the Specialist Crime Command is main the investigation.

He mentioned: ‘Blaise’s household are fully devastated by the lack of their son and brother and we proceed to analyze the circumstances surrounding his homicide.

‘I’m now turning to the general public and anybody who knew Blaise to inform me what they could have seen within the time main as much as his dying.

‘I’m particularly all for listening to from anybody who had contact with him throughout November and December.

‘Blaise was recognized to go to the native outlets within the Castlenau space – did you discover him or communicate to him?

‘I’m additionally eager to listen to from any residents in and round Nowell Highway who’ve but to talk to us – within the months previous to Christmas did you discover folks you didn’t recognise coming and going from Blaise’s home in the course of the day and night time?

‘Any info you may need might help us in establishing Blaise’s actions within the time main as much as his dying.’

Anybody with info that would help police with their enquiries is requested to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4054.

You may as well contact the impartial charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.