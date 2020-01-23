Jazzy Gabert Explains Leaving WWE For Other Opportunities

Jazzy Gabert was a high prospect and somebody that WWE actually wished to signal. Now she’s already determined to depart.

WrestleTalk spoke to Jazzy Gabert and he or she defined your entire scenario. She had a lot day without work with NXT UK that she discovered different issues to contain herself in. Quickly, Jazzy discovered that her second profession took precedent which led to her resolution to depart WWE.

“As we had only TV tapings about every 4 to 6 weeks I was able to do a lot projects outside of wrestling and I found the world of entertainment in Germany. I was on dating shows, game shows, talk shows and got to do lots of fun things in TV. In the summer I was really lucky and got an offer to tour with a German rock star, Udo Lindenberg, and we went on tour for 3 months, 28 shows, every time in front of 15,000 fans. In between all of this I had the NXT UK tapings.” “On tour I realized that I want more for my life and I got the confidence that I’m able to do more, and for 2020, Udo Lindenberg asked me if I can come on tour again and a reality TV show offer came also in. Unfortunately, these projects would cross the schedule from NXT UK and I had to make a decision, because working all of these projects at once wouldn’t work. As I couldn’t see myself moving on or up in terms of storylines, I had to ask for my release. So it was completely my decision and I’m happy about it. I always wanted to work for WWE and I’m happy that I can tick that box. Of course, would I have loved to be a champion, for sure, but my heart tells me it’s time to move on.”

Jazzy Gabert has a variety of expertise that clearly make her useful exterior of WWE. Hopefully, the whole lot works out and we begin seeing way more from her no matter whether or not she’s wrestling.