Jazzy Gabert Involved In Car Accident

Jazzy Gabert snagged headlines when she introduced her free company. That turned a couple of heads as a result of many thought Gabert could be a face in WWE NXT UK for some time.

Gabert didn’t compete on the NXT UK tapings this week, but it surely had nothing to do together with her contract. She was in a automobile accident final Sunday and she or he was not medically cleared to compete.

I had a automobile accident final Sunday and didn’t received medically cleared for the York tapings.

Sadly the match with Killer Kelly received introduced BEFORE I used to be seen by the medical doctors!

I used to be backstage, I used to be keen to carry out, however well being is first! Thanks for understanding

Hopefully, Jazzy Gabert will probably be okay. Jazzy additionally claimed that she was beginning a brand new part in her profession. We’ll simply should see the place she finally ends up subsequent.