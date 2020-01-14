JDU Had Voted For Citizenship Law, Sticks To Its Stand: Nitish Kumar’s Aide

Sanjay Kumar Jha, Nitish Kumar’s aide, mentioned JDU shouldn’t be against CAA (File)

Patna:

The JD(U) sticks to its stand on supporting the Citizenship (Modification) Act and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s assertion on the ground of the Bihar meeting on Monday shouldn’t be construed as in any other case, a detailed aide to the CM mentioned on Tuesday.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, who’s the states minister for water assets, expressed bewilderment over studies in a piece of the media stating that Mr Kumar had, in his speech on the day prior to this, “opposed” CAA and was able to “reconsider” the stand taken by the JD(U) of which he’s the nationwide president.

“It’s a misinterpretation. We have been all current contained in the Home when the Chief Minister spoke. We had voted for the CAB in Lok Sabha in addition to Rajya Sabha which helped the Invoice turn out to be an Act.

“Now, it’s in pressure and has turn out to be the regulation of the land. The query of opposing it or reconsidering the social gathering stand doesn’t come up”, Mr Jha instructed PTI.

“Our social gathering had voted for the Invoice considering the truth that it contained no problematic provisions. It geared toward granting citizenship to some folks and never depriving anyone of the identical.

“When the Chief Minister said he was ready for a discussion on issues which have left the country astir, like CAA, NRC and NPR he was responding to the oppositions demand for the same. That does not mean he was going back on his past stance”, Mr Jha clarified.

Mr Kumar had made the remarks throughout a particular day-long session of the Meeting for approving the 126th Structure Modification Invoice, handed by Parliament final month.

A strident stance adopted by Prashant Kishor whom the JD(U) chief had inducted in September, 2018 and elevated to the publish of nationwide vice chairman weeks later- had triggered speculations if Mr Kumar was rethinking his stand on the brand new regulation.