JD(U) Leader “Perplexed” By BJP Tie-Up For Delhi, Writes To Nitish Kumar

Patna/ New Delhi:

A senior chief of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United has confronted him over the get together’s alliance with the BJP for the Delhi election. In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Pavan Okay Varma stated he’s “deeply perplexed” by the event and is seeking to him for “ideological clarity”.

“On more than one occasion, you have expressed your grave apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine,” Pavan Varma stated within the letter on Tuesday.

“If these are your real views, I fail to understand how the JDU is now extending its alliance with the BJP beyond Bihar, when even long standing allies of the BJP, like the Akali Dal, have refused to do so,” he wrote.

On Monday, the Akali Dal, the BJP’s Punjab ally, had refused to tie up with the get together in Delhi citing its reservations over the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice or CAA.

Making his letter public in a tweet, Mr Varma stated he was “asking him how the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the BJP for the Delhi elections, given his own views on the BJP, and the massive national outrage against the divisive CAA-NPR-NRC scheme”.

Within the letter, Mr Varma reminded his get together boss that of their first assembly in 2012, even earlier than he had formally give up the Indian Overseas Service, “you had spoken to me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country.” He additionally referred to Mr Kumar’s name for an “RSS-mukt bharat (RSS-free India)”.

The RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

“The cause for confusion arises from the fact that even after you changed tracks and aligned again with the BJP in 2017, your private apprehensions regarding the BJP did not change,” says Mr Varma, even claiming that the Chief Minister “confessed” to him in personal concerning the present BJP management humiliating him.