Jealous ex, 44, is spared jail after stabbing her former boyfriend in the bottom

17 January 2020

A jealous girl, 44 who stabbed her former boyfriend within the backside in a drunken rage has been spared jail.

Marie Carter, of Rugby, Warwickshire, attacked Paul Bailey when he ended their relationship and admitted seeing another person.

When he was leaving her property after choosing up his belongings, she knifed him within the bottom and got here inside millimetres of severing a significant femoral artery on August 5.

Marie Carter, 44, has been sentenced for 16 months and given a 10 yr restraining order for attacking a former accomplice in Warwickshire

This comes after she first stabbed him on New Yr’s Eve 2018 after accusing him of texting one other girl.

The connection led to July 2019.

Carter admitted two fees of assault inflicting precise bodily hurt at Warwick Crown Court docket, yesterday.

She was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for 18 months and handed a ten yr restraining order and instructed to attend an alcohol rehabilitation centre.

Choose Peter Cooke instructed her: ‘Once you stabbed Paul within the leg one of many paramedics noticed how shut it got here to the femoral artery.’

Carter, who appeared at Warwick Crown Court docket (file picture) yesterday, admitted two fees of assault inflicting precise bodily hurt. She first attacked her former accomplice Paul Bailey on New Yr’s Eve in 2018 and once more on August 5, when he returned to choose up his belongings after their relationship had ended

The courtroom ‘can not tolerate’ knife crime and two stabbings, the Choose instructed the courtroom, earlier than suggesting Carter’s long-term alcohol downside is handled first.

Rachel Pennington, prosecuting, mentioned: ‘She tried to stab him a second time, however he disarmed her and left the handle, however didn’t go to the police at the moment.’

Mr Bailey had arrived at Carter’s at 10pm on August 5 to get some work garments after he had began eradicating his belongings.

He discovered the again door open so walked in and noticed Carter intoxicated in the lounge.

She adopted him across the property and started punching him to the face, so he pushed her away and continued to collect his issues collectively, the courtroom heard.

Carter, who stabbed Mr Bailey near his femoral artery, has been instructed coping with her ‘long-term alcohol downside’ is a precedence. She has been instructed to attend an alcohol rehabilitation centre

Choose Cooke mentioned: ‘When he turned to depart he noticed she had armed herself with a big kitchen knife, however didn’t count on something greater than a menace and made his strategy to the door to depart.

He then felt a pointy ache to the again of his leg. He didn’t at first realise he had been stabbed, however felt his leg was moist, after which felt blood.”

Mr Bailey then texted his new girlfriend, saying: ‘Babe, my ex simply stabbed me. What a b****.’

He then went dwelling and referred to as police who rushed him to hospital.

The courtroom heard Carter had earlier convictions together with one for possessing a weapon in 1998.

Ian Windridge, defending, mentioned: ‘She will be able to solely say she was drunk on the time, and she or he had her suspicions about what he might have been doing, and she or he merely misplaced management on these events.’