Jean-Luc Picard’s entire timeline explained

From Jonathan Archer to Philippa Georgiou, Star Trek captains are the heroes who maintain their crews collectively as they discover unusual new worlds and boldly go the place no man has gone earlier than. However whereas the sci-fi franchise has seen some spectacular leaders like Benjamin Sisko and Christopher Pike, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) stands head and shoulders above the remaining.

Introducing himself to followers because the captain of a more recent, extra superior model of the enduring Enterprise in 1987’s “Encounter at Farpoint” — the primary episode of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era — Picard went on lead his crew into hazard and glory for seven seasons and 4 main movement footage. In comparison with his predecessor, James T. Kirk of the unique collection, Picard was much less of a women’ man and nowhere close to as trigger-happy. However that did not imply he shied from journey. In his time aboard the Enterprise, Picard struck bargains with interstellar gods, waged battle on cyborg collectives, and altered the programs of alien empires ceaselessly. He made Earl Gray tea well-known, he did not like youngsters, and he recurrently quoted the all-important Prime Directive (often proper earlier than breaking it).

But when you have not seen The Subsequent Era (TNG) and need to know extra in regards to the man, or in case you simply want a refresher in your Star Trek historical past, then learn on as we clarify Jean-Luc Picard’s complete timeline.