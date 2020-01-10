Jean-Luc Picard’s entire timeline explained

From Jonathan Archer to Philippa Georgiou, Star Trek captains are the heroes who maintain their crews collectively as they discover unusual new worlds and boldly go the place no man has gone earlier than. However whereas the sci-fi franchise has seen some spectacular leaders like Benjamin Sisko and Christopher Pike, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) stands head and shoulders above the remaining.
Introducing himself to followers because the captain of a more recent, extra superior model of the enduring Enterprise in 1987’s “Encounter at Farpoint” — the primary episode of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era — Picard went on lead his crew into hazard and glory for seven seasons and 4 main movement footage. In comparison with his predecessor, James T. Kirk of the unique collection, Picard was much less of a women’ man and nowhere close to as trigger-happy. However that did not imply he shied from journey. In his time aboard the Enterprise, Picard struck bargains with interstellar gods, waged battle on cyborg collectives, and altered the programs of alien empires ceaselessly. He made Earl Gray tea well-known, he did not like youngsters, and he recurrently quoted the all-important Prime Directive (often proper earlier than breaking it).
But when you have not seen The Subsequent Era (TNG) and need to know extra in regards to the man, or in case you simply want a refresher in your Star Trek historical past, then learn on as we clarify Jean-Luc Picard’s complete timeline.
Picard’s life earlier than he was a Starfleet officer
Quite a lot of what we learn about Jean-Luc Picard’s childhood comes from “Family,” an episode early within the fourth season of Star Trek: TNG by which Jean-Luc — traumatized from his time assimilated into the Borg Collective — returns to his childhood dwelling in France.
On this episode, we be taught that Jean-Luc and his older brother Robert had been raised in France, and so they helped their father maintain the household’s vineyards. Nonetheless, it did not take lengthy for Jean-Luc to determine that his path led to the celebrities, and he quickly gained a status as an overachiever, turning into a sports activities champion in addition to valedictorian of his highschool. In opposition to his father’s needs, Jean-Luc left for Starfleet Academy as quickly as the chance arose, although it took him two makes an attempt earlier than his utility was accepted.
Within the sixth season’s “Tapestry,” we be taught the occasion at Starfleet Academy that left the deepest mark on him wasn’t very enjoyable. After getting right into a brawl with a gaggle of Nausicaans over a recreation of dom-jot (like pool, however with sci-fi sound results), Picard was stabbed via the guts. He survived the harm, however he was left with a synthetic organ in his coronary heart’s place.
Picard’s instructions earlier than the Enterprise
We do not know a number of particulars about Picard’s post-Academy life earlier than he received command of his personal ship. From the second season episode “The Measure of a Man,” we be taught that at one level, he served on the USS Reliant, however we all know few particulars about his time there. We all know a bit extra about his first command aboard the USS Stargazer. He began there as a bridge officer, however he made his manner up the ranks the old school manner — being the best ranked officer left alive in the course of a battle.
Jean-Luc commanded the Stargazer for 20 years, till he and the surviving crew had been pressured to desert the vessel after a battle with a Ferengi ship (although the Stargazer could be recovered years later within the season one episode “The Battle”). Amongst a few of the extra related occasions in Starfleet historical past, the Stargazer noticed motion within the Federation’s wars with Cardassia, and the ship’s ultimate battle led to the “Picard Maneuver“ being coined for the unorthodox transfer Jean-Luc made to destroy the enemy vessel.
Extra personally related to Picard was his friendship with Jack Crusher aboard the Stargazer. Jack was the late husband of Beverly Crusher and father to Wesley, each of whom wind up serving aboard the Enterprise. It is Picard who, whereas commanding the Stargazer, despatched Jack Crusher on an away mission that led to his dying.
Jean-Luc Picard, captain of the Enterprise
There are some darkish years between the lack of the Stargazer and Picard’s command of the Enterprise. It appears clear Picard loved command over no less than one different ship in that point span, however we do not know its identify or if it was his solely publish earlier than “Encounter at Farpoint.”
Regardless, once we meet Picard within the TNG collection premiere, he is already taken command of his well-known ship. His orders ship him to Deneb IV, “beyond which lies the great, unexplored mass of the galaxy.” On the best way there, the Enterprise has its first fateful assembly with the trickster, god-like alien Q.
With a number of brief breaks right here and there, Picard stays in control of the Enterprise-D till its destruction in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations (which, by the best way, is likely one of the worst Stark Trek motion pictures). He and his stalwart crew get to discover fairly a little bit of that “great, unexplored mass,” and alongside the best way, they encounter aliens each benevolent and hostile, together with the fan-favorite Borg. Among the extra memorable Picard-focused episodes embody “Darmok” when the captain struggles to speak with a race that speaks in metaphors, “The Inner Light” when a mysterious satellite tv for pc telepathically causes Picard to reside a complete lifetime in a matter of minutes, and the two-part “Chain of Command” when Picard is captured by the Cardassians and subjected to horrific torture.
His connection to the Borg
Within the season two episode “Q-Who?”, the deceitful Q makes use of his powers to ship the Enterprise deep into unexplored components of the galaxy the place they encounter the Borg for the primary time. The Borg act as a single collective thoughts and rebuff all makes an attempt at communication in favor of in search of to overpower the Enterprise. Q finally sends the ship again to Federation house, however earlier than the episode ends, Guinan implies the Borg are positive to return.
The Borg re-emerge within the two-parter “Best of Both Worlds” (that are a few of the finest TNG episodes), once they kidnap Picard and assimilate him into their collective. Picard is finally rescued, and it proves the Borg’s Achilles’ heel as his connection to the collective permits Information to command the invaders to sleep. However as early as the next episode, “Family,” it is clear Picard is severely traumatized by the expertise.
This would not be Picard’s final encounter with the Borg, nonetheless. In “I, Borg,” the Enterprise crew rescues a Borg calling himself Hugh who’s by some means able to unbiased thought. They meet him once more within the two-part “Descent” because the chief of a gaggle of liberated Borg resisting the management of Information’s twin brother, Lore. And eventually, Picard could be pressured to confront the Borg and his overwhelming want for vengeance towards them in 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact, when the aliens try to assimilate the Federation by going again in time earlier than the Federation’s founding.
The captain and his Tin Man
One of the fascinating relationships on Star Trek: The Subsequent Era is the kinship that develops between Picard and the android Information. By the tip of the collection and the next movies, it is clear Picard holds the android near his coronary heart. He sees Information as, on the very least, a detailed pal. Nonetheless, at occasions their connection would not appear all that completely different than that between a father and a son.
Picard reveals a part of his fascination with, and admiration for, Information within the second season episode “The Measure of a Man.” Information makes an attempt to resign his fee in order that an insistent Starfleet scientist cannot run experiments on him which is able to wipe out his reminiscence. The scientist argues Information, as a machine, would not have the precise to resign his fee, and Picard assumes the tough activity of proving that Information is a sentient being with the precise to make his personal decisions and never be subjected to anybody else’s possession. Picard famously tells the presiding choose, “Your Honor, Starfleet was founded to seek out new life.” Then, pointing to Information, he says, “Nicely, there it sits.”
Information is tragically pressured to sacrifice himself on the finish of the ultimate TNG movie, 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, although it is hinted he might return in a brand new type.
That point he received concerned with Klingons
In season 4’s “Reunion” and later within the two-parter “Redemption,” Picard helps alter the course of the Klingon Empire because the “arbiter of succession.” Picard is appointed as arbiter by the dying Klingon chancellor, Okay’mpec, who insists tensions within the empire are on the level that no Klingon could be trusted with the duty. As arbiter, Picard’s job is to weigh the price of the 2 challengers, Gowron and Duras. By the tip of “Reunion,” Okay’mpec is lifeless, and no new chancellor has been formally introduced. Issues get much more difficult when Worf, claiming vengeance for the homicide of his mate Okay’Ehleyr at Duras’ fingers, transports over to Duras’ ship and kills him.
The ceremony is lastly accomplished in “Redemption,” when Picard lastly pronounces Gowron because the rightful chancellor. However then, two Klingon sisters from the Home of Duras, B’Etor and Lursa, seem with a boy named Toral who they declare is the son of Duras, so must be thought-about a challenger within the ceremony. Picard later confirms Toral is the son of Duras, however that he’s too younger and inexperienced to be thought-about chancellor. The choice pushes the Klingon Empire into open civil battle. Finally, the Home of Duras’ conspiracy with the Romulans is uncovered, and Gowron resides over a reunited empire. As an additional advantage, Worf and his home are redeemed within the eyes of his individuals.
Picard and the legacy of Spock
Despite their respective collection being separated by 20 years, Jean-Luc Picard proves to be an necessary determine within the lifetime of Spock.
The primary time Picard considerably touches Spock’s life is within the third season’s “Sarek.” Spock himself would not seem however his father, Sarek — who seems in each the unique collection and lots of the authentic crew’s motion pictures as an necessary Federation diplomat — boards the Enterprise to barter a commerce cope with the Legarans. Sadly, it quickly turns into clear that Sarek suffers from a uncommon degenerative dysfunction known as Bendii Syndrome that causes his feelings to run wild. In order that Sarek can keep sufficient management to proceed with the negotiations, Picard agrees to a thoughts meld which transfers Sarek’s psychological chaos to him briefly.
Within the two-part “Unification,” Picard comes face-to-face with Spock himself. He is despatched to Romulus to seek out Spock as a result of Starfleet fears the Vulcan could have defected to their rivals. As a substitute, Picard learns Spock is concerned in secret negotiations with the hopes of bringing the Vulcan and Romulan individuals again collectively. By the tip of the two-parter, Sarek lastly succumbs to Bendii, and “Unification” ends with a compassionate and tender gesture on Picard’s half. He permits Spock to thoughts meld with him, in order that Spock could join with the components of his father that Picard skilled within the earlier episode.
The TNG finale reveals Picard a potential future
Of all of the Star Trek collection of the previous six a long time, none can boast as ingenious or satisfying a finale as “All Good Things…”, the ultimate episode of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era. Q is inflicting Picard to leap each backwards and forwards in time, in order that the story takes place within the current, in the course of the occasions of TNG‘s first episode “Encounter at Farpoint,” and a long time sooner or later when Picard is struggling the degenerative psychological illness Irumodic Syndrome. Picard’s journeys to the long run are significantly tough. With future variations of Beverly Crusher, Information, and Geordi La Forge all conscious of his situation, it makes it that rather more difficult to persuade anybody in that point that he truly is experiencing what he says he is experiencing.
After one in every of his journeys to the long run, Picard visits Beverly Crusher in sick bay, and she or he would not have excellent news for him. We be taught that whereas Dr. Crusher cannot definitively diagnose Irumodic Syndrome, she does discover markers in his mind which might level to it creating in a while. Not one of the motion pictures hinted in direction of the sickness starting to emerge, however with a a lot older Jean-Luc showing in Star Trek: Picard, it is potential the syndrome could lastly rear its ugly head.
Jean-Luc loses his household and the Enterprise
When the TNG crew will get on the large display for the primary time in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations, it sadly comes with the dying of William Shatner’s Captain Kirk. And sadly, Jean-Luc Picard suffers some way more private losses each at first and on the finish of the game-changing movie.
Early in Generations, the Enterprise‘s empathic counselor Deanna Troi senses one thing is very unsuitable, and when she finds Captain Picard flipping via a photograph album, Jean-Luc reveals he is simply obtained information that his brother Robert and his household have been killed in a fireplace. We met Robert, his spouse Marie, and their son René within the TNG fourth season episode “Family,” when Picard visited them within the wake of his assimilation by the Borg. With no spouse or youngsters of his personal, the loss has Picard lamenting the probability that he’ll be the final one in his household line.
By the tip of the film, Picard loses the Enterprise itself. The ship barely survives a battle with a Klingon Chook of Prey run by the villainous sisters Lursa and B’Etor. The crew evacuates to the ship’s saucer part, which crashes on the floor of Veridian III. Fortunately, as Picard predicts, the Enterprise-D will not be the final ship to hold the identify Enterprise.
We final see Picard on the large display in Nemesis
After Generations, Starfleet builds the Enterprise-E. Then the crew as soon as once more confronts the Borg in 1996’s Star Trek: First Contact, and so they cease a race of benevolent aliens from being pressured from their dwelling in 1998’s Star Trek: Revolt. The ultimate large display look of Jean-Luc Picard comes with 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis. The Enterprise is distributed to Romulus to satisfy the Romulan Empire’s new chief, who we quickly be taught has an surprising connection to Picard. Because it seems, Praetor Shinzon (performed by Tom Hardy) is a clone of Jean-Luc. The Romulans cloned the captain in hopes of sooner or later changing him with their very own an identical agent, however when one of many empire’s many energy shifts happened, the clone was despatched to a labor colony with the enslaved individuals of Remus.
Shinzon lures Picard to Romulus as a result of the cloning course of that created him is now killing him, and his solely potential remedy is a whole blood transfusion with Picard. Finally, Shinzon’s plans to kill Picard and destroy the Federation are foiled, and the clone villain dies combating his older counterpart. On high of all that, Nemesis contains enormous shifts in Picard’s life. For instance, he loses Riker as his “number one.” We be taught early within the movie that Riker is lastly taking the captain’s chair on the USS Titan, and his new spouse, Deanna Troi, is coming with him. Picard means for Information to switch Riker as his first officer, however the android sacrifices himself to save lots of his associates within the ultimate battle.
His race to save lots of the Romulans
In anticipation of Star Trek: Picard, IDW launched the prequel mini-series Star Trek: Picard — Countdown. As of the writing of this text, solely two of the deliberate three points have been launched so we do not have the entire story, however we already know a number of fascinating particulars.
Countdown is about six years after the occasions of Star Trek: Nemesis, with Picard now an admiral commanding the USS Verity. Romulus’ star is near going supernova, and the Romulan Empire abandons some of its normal paranoia and secrecy for Starfleet’s assist. Sadly, problems come up when Picard travels to the Romulan colony of Yuyat Beta. The Romulans there have enslaved the native inhabitants and uncared for to inform Starfleet in regards to the hundreds of thousands of slaves as a result of, within the phrases of one of many colony’s Romulan leaders, “Evacuating them would be as ridiculous as evacuating the rocks and trees.” When Picard refuses to relocate the Romulans with out the natives, the colony’s leaders take him and his first officer prisoner.
We do not know but how precisely this results in the brand new TV collection, although we do meet Raffi Musiker, the irreverent first officer who insists on referring to Picard as “JL” and who might be performed by Michelle Hurd within the collection. We additionally be taught Riker and Troi are nonetheless on the Titan, Geordi La Forge is working on the Utopia Planitia Shipyards, and somebody new is captaining the Enterprise, although we have not but been informed who.
Jean-Luc returns in Star Trek: Picard
The upcoming collection Star Trek: Picard might be set 20 years after the occasions of 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis, and whereas its titular hero might be Jean-Luc Picard, from the appears of issues, he will not be working for Starfleet anymore.
Most of what we all know in regards to the upcoming Picard comes from interviews and shut appears at a few of the collection trailers. We all know the present finds Picard retired from Starfleet service, again at his household’s French vineyards, when he is approached by a younger girl with some form of highly effective connection to him. Picard apparently finds little assist from Starfleet, and as a substitute, he places his personal crew collectively. Most trailers function fast photographs of a Borg Dice, implying the cyborg race could have one thing to do with the story.
We additionally know a variety of outdated associates might be returning for the collection, although it is not but clear how a lot they are going to function in it. Brent Spiner will reprise his position as Information, although we do not know if the character might be resurrected as most of his scenes within the trailers have a dreamlike high quality about them. We all know sooner or later that Picard pays a go to to the still-married Will Riker and Deanna Troi. Seven of 9 of Star Trek: Voyager will function within the collection as effectively, as will Jonathan Del Arco, who performed the free-thinking Borg Hugh within the “I, Borg” and “Descent” episodes of The Subsequent Era.
