Jean-Paul Gaultier reveals retirement following his next runway show after 50 years in the business

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier has introduced he shall be retiring following his subsequent Paris high fashion trend present.

The enduring creator, 67, revealed through an Instagram video on Friday that he can be bowing out on Wednesday with a giant celebration to mark his 50 years within the enterprise, after his newest assortment hits the catwalk.

His model advised AFP that his high-end trend and fragrance enterprise would reside on, however that Gaultier was stepping again from designing garments himself.

Jean-Paul Gaultier, 67, revealed on Wednesday that he shall be retiring following his subsequent runway present after 50 years within the enterprise

‘Relaxation assured high fashion will proceed with a brand new idea,’ the designer stated to the publication.

Gaultier, who famously put Madonna in a conical bra, dropped the bombshell in an amusing video message, shot as if he was giving an unique interview to a reporter over the telephone.

Talking in French, he says: ‘Hello! That is Jean Paul Gaultier. I invite you to have a good time my 50 years in trend on the Théâtre du Châtelet on the 22nd of January. Coming?

Not the tip: However the iconic creator assured followers that the style home will keep on his legacy, as he advised AFP that ‘high fashion will proceed with a brand new idea’ [pictured in 1987]

Last curtain: Gaultier dropped the bombshell in an amusing video shared to Instagram, shot as if he was giving an unique interview to a reporter over the telephone

‘It’ll be fairly a celebration with lots of my buddies and we’ll have enjoyable till very very late.

‘Now I’m going to share one thing with you. This shall be my final Haute Couture present. Be there! You may’t miss this.’

The designer went on to make clear that though he’s stepping down from the style trade, his enterprise will proceed to thrive with out him on the helm. He added: ‘Keep tuned … Gautier Paris will go on, the Haute Couture continues!’

Iconic: Gaultier famously put Madonna in a cone bra within the 1990s

Trend powerhouses: Gautlier was a teenage prodigy, who rose to fame within the 1980s when the Paris trend scene was at its most decadent [pictured with Yves Saint Laurent in 1998]

‘I’ve a brand new idea. I’ll inform you about it later, all of the little secrets and techniques. To be continued! Kisses, kisses.’

Gaultier stopped designing ready-to-wear garments in 2015 to focus on high fashion – handmade garments which solely the world’s richest girls can afford.

However as late as final yr he insisted that he had no intention of placing down his scissors – though he despaired of animal rights activists pressuring him to cease utilizing furs.

Designs: Gaultier stopped designing ready-to-wear garments in 2015 to focus on high fashion – handmade garments which solely the world’s richest girls can afford [pictured with Madonna in 1990]

Choices: However as late as final yr he insisted that he had no intention of placing down his scissors – though he despaired of animal rights activists pressuring him to cease utilizing furs [pictured with Linda Evangelista in 2003]

A teenage prodigy, who rose to fame within the 1980s when the Paris trend scene was at its most decadent, Gaultier additionally carved out a parallel tv profession because the co-presenter of a cheeky sequence, ‘Eurotrash’.

In 2018, he staged his personal hit cabaret present based mostly loosely on his life story referred to as ‘Trend Freak Present’, which opened on the Folie Bergere in Paris.

A spokeswoman for his model advised AFP that the designer can be again, however just like the veteran Japanese creator Kenzo – who has moved into inside design – it might be in different areas.

It’s going to go on: Throughout his announcement messages, ‘Keep tuned … Gautier Paris will go on, the Haute Couture continues!’ [pictured Spring 1982 Ready to Wear Runway, in 1981]