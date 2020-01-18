JEE Advanced 2020 Dates: View full schedule of JEE Advanced 2020

JEE Superior 2020 Dates: JEE Fundamental January End result by Nationwide Testing Company Has been launched. Greater than eight lakh college students took this examination between 7 and 9 January. Now await JEE Fundamental April examination. The method of utility for JEE Fundamental April 2020 (JEE Fundamental April 2020 Registration) will begin on 7 February and purposes might be made by 7 March. The applying charge might be deposited by eight March 2020. The deadline for picture importing has additionally been fastened on eight March 2020. JEE Fundamental April 2020 will probably be held in on-line mode from April 5, April 7 to April 9 and 11 April, 2020. The rank record will probably be launched based mostly on JEE Fundamental January and JEE Fundamental April NTA Rating. After this, JEE Superior would be the examination to get entry in IIT.

JEE Superior 2020 (JEE Superior 2020) will probably be held on 17 Might, 2020. It’s going to have two papers. The primary paper will probably be from 9 am 12 within the morning and the second from two and a half to half previous 5 within the afternoon. This will probably be a completely pc based mostly check.

JEE superior outcome will probably be introduced on eight June. Structure Aptitude Check 12 will probably be held on June. The outcome 16 will come on June.

Seat allocation 17 will probably be from June.