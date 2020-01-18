JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Chandigarh Topper Kunwar Preet Singh scores 99.99, becomes top scorer

JEE Primary 2020 Toppers Record: NTA JEE Primary The jee major consequence has been launched. Kunwar Preet Singh is the topper of Chandigarh. The outcomes have been introduced final Friday by the Nationwide Testing Company for Human Useful resource Improvement.

Kunwar Preet Singh has scored 99. 9972 on this examination. JEE Primary examination is carried out twice a 12 months. It’s carried out within the months of January and April.

Candidates from Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula (tricity) had given on-line examination between 7-9.

These candidates who’ve performed the examination in January, they’ll sit once more within the April examination. His finest rating in each these exams shall be counted. After each exams, the ultimate eligibility listing shall be launched by the NTA. College students who’ve certified 1.5 lakh qualification in JEE Superior shall be chosen within the prestigious Indian Institute of Expertise (IIT).

