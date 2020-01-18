JEE Main 2020 Toppers List: Here are 9 JEE Main Toppers to get 100%

JEE Fundamental 2020 Toppers Checklist: NTA JEE Fundamental Consequence (jee foremost outcome) has been launched. This time 9 college students from eight states have achieved 100 percentile, with 2-2 college students from Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 100 One of many different college students receiving percentile is from Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana. The NTA launched the results of JEE Fundamental simply earlier than the introduced date 15 this time. This outcome 31 was proposed on January, however the NTA shocked everybody by releasing the ends in file time. 100 Amongst these receiving percentile are Nishant Agarwal of Delhi, Nisarg Chaddha of Gujarat, Divyanshu Agarwal of Haryana, Jitendra and Tathavarti Vishnu Sri Sai Shankar of Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Partha Dwivedi of Rajasthan and Rongla Arun of Telangana Siddharth and Chagri Kaushal Kumar Reddy.

The senior official stated that eight. 69 lakh college students took the examination, out of which 6. 04 lakh males, 2. 64 have been million ladies and three transgender contributors. This examination was carried out in three shifts between 7 and 9 January.

By means of the JEE Fundamental Examination 12, the scholars of the cross cross entry within the prestigious engineering faculties of the nation. Those that have accomplished properly within the JEE Fundamental get a chance to take the JEE Superior examination which ends up in IIT admission. Candidates ought to have B.E, B.Tech. B.Arch. And B. Plan program will get admission.