JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Vedang Asgaonkar topped Maharashtra, achieved score of 99.99

JEE Important 2020 Toppers Record: NTA JEE Important Outcome (jee major end result) has been launched. On this, scholar Vedang Asgaonkar of DAV Public Faculty, Aundh has scored in 99. 99. Vedang has grow to be the topper of the state with this rating.

Vedang's title is among the many 9 lady college students who scored 100 %. Of those, Asgaonkar is the one scholar who’s from Maharashtra. Just one scholar reached the nationwide degree final yr 2019. The story of Asgaonkar can also be fascinating as a result of he was getting ready from eighth grade.

JEE Important examination is carried out twice a yr. It’s carried out within the months of January and April. By the JEE Important Examination 12, the scholars of the 12th cross get entry within the prestigious engineering schools of the nation. Those that have performed nicely within the JEE Important get a chance to take the JEE Superior Examination which ends up in admission to the IITs.

