JEE Main answer key 2020: answer of JEE Main 2020 exam released, see here direct link

NTA JEE Essential Reply key 2020 launched: JEE Essential 2020 has been launched as we speak. College students of JEE Essential Reply will have the ability to obtain by visiting the official web site jeemain.nta.nic.in. Together with this, query papers have additionally been issued. College students also can obtain from utility quantity and password or utility quantity or date of beginning.

JEE Essential 2020 Examination (JEE Essential 2020 Examination) was held from 6 to 9 January 2020. The results of this examination 31 will probably be launched on January 2020. Tell us that by the JEE Essential Examination 12, the scholars of the go go get entry within the prestigious engineering schools of the nation. Those that have performed nicely within the JEE Essential get a possibility to take the JEE Superior examination, which ends up in IIT admission. Candidates working BE, B.Tech in engineering institutes of the nation. To take admission in programs like B.Arch take this examination. The applying course of for the NTA JEE examination began on September three whereas the final date of utility 30 was September 2019.

As within the earlier 12 months, the BE-BTech examination will probably be in two shifts. First shift 9. 30 to 12. 30 and second shift 2. 31 To five. 30 will probably be between.