JEE Main: Delhi boy Nishant scored 100 percent in first attempt

After the result’s launched in JEE Important 100 When the scholar of Delhi who scored the percentile got here to know, he was shocked. Nishant Aggarwal, a pupil learning in Sainik Public Faculty, Dwarka, Delhi, got here to know that in the results of JEE Important January 2020 he 100 Was unsure if percentile was discovered. As a result of Nishant bought this highest rating within the first try. On the time of receiving the outcome information, Nishant was making ready for the Bodily Science paper on Saturday.

Nishant advised our colleague Hindustan Instances, 'Initially I used to be shocked. However I had ready for it. My objective was to attain fully. I used to be very impressed with the teammates of my teaching group. Finest is his inspiration for what we have now completed. Nishant Aggarwal is without doubt one of the 9 candidates within the nation who’ve scored 100 percentile within the nation.



The results of JEE Important was launched on Friday. On Saturday, Nishant appeared busy making ready for his board examination. He’s presently making ready for the doorway take a look at of CBSE 12 class examination. Nishant's twin brother Pranav additionally took the JEE Important examination this yr 99. 93 % rating is achieved. Nishant advised that after the outcome we congratulated one another and once more began making ready for the subsequent exams.

Nishant begins his day by getting up from mattress at 6 within the morning. After this, they examine all day with small breaks. He’s keen on consuming and taking part in badminton.

9 for JEE Important Examination 2020, 21, 261 candidates had been registered. 869010 Candidates participated within the examination as in opposition to registration. This examination to be held for admission in BE / B.Tech in engineering faculties was performed by NTA between 7 January and 9 January. Candidates who’ve participated within the JEE Important January 2020 examination can go to the official web site https://jeemain.nta.nic.in You possibly can see your outcome. Info on rank, rating and many others. of profitable candidates might be obtainable right here. You possibly can immediately test your outcome by clicking on the hyperlink given right here –

100 Record of toppers scoring proportion marks –

Utility Quantity —————— Title of the candidate ————- —–state title

1- 200310065452 ————- Jitendra Landa ————– —— Andra Pradesh

2- 200310404791 ————- Vishnu Shri Sai Tadavarthi ————- Andhra Pradesh

Three- 200310120506 ————- Nishant Aggarwal ————- Delhi

Four- 200310012227 ————- Nisharg Chadha ———— ——Gujarat

5- 200310041891 ————- Divyanshu Agarwal ————- – Haryana

6- 200310436560 ————- Akhil Jain ————– Rajasthan

7- 200310166791 ————- Partha Dwivedi —————- — Rajasthan

Eight- 200310594754 ————- Arun Siddhardh Rongla ————– Telangana

9- 200310386279 ————- Kaushal Kumar Reddy Chagari ————– Telangana