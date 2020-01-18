JEE Main-January 2020 Result: NTA released JEE Main result, 41 topped

JEE Fundamental-January 2020 End result: Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) JEE Fundamental January 2020 The results of has been launched. 9 for JEE Fundamental Examination 2020, 21, 261 candidates had registered. This examination to be held for admission in BE / B.Tech in engineering faculties was performed by NTA between 7 January and 9 January. Candidates who’ve participated within the JEE Fundamental January 2020 examination are on the official web site https: //jeemain.nta.nic. You may verify your consequence by going to in . Data on rank, rating and many others. of profitable candidates will probably be obtainable right here.

JEE Fundamental Examination was performed by NTA at 570 examination facilities of the nation and the world. 869010 Candidates participated within the examination compared to registration on this examination.

NTA JEE Fundamental January 2020 Examination End result 17 was launched on January 2020 through which the nation 200310120506 College students 99 topped by scoring greater than a share level. However much more particular factor is that in JEE Fundamental End result, 9 college students 100 have succeeded in securing share marks.

100 Record of toppers scoring share marks –

Utility quantity —————— Title of candidate —————— state identify

1- 200310065452 ————- Jitendra Landa —————- —- Andra Pradesh

2- 200310404791 ————- Vishnu Sri Sai Tadavarthi ————- Andhra Pradesh

Three- 200310120506 ————- Nishant Aggarwal ————- Delhi

Four- 200310012227 ————- Nisharg Chadha ————– —-Gujarat

5- 200310041891 ————- Divyanshu Agarwal ————– Haryana

6- 200310436560 ————- Akhil Jain ————– Rajasthan

7- 200310166791 ————- Partha Dwivedi —————— Rajasthan

Eight- 200310594754 ————- Arun Siddhardh Rongla ————– Telangana

9- 200310386279 ————- Kaushal Kumar Reddy Chagri ————– Telangana

See this full record of toppers- JEE Fundamental-January 2020 End result Toppers Record