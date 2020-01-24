Jee Main Paper 2 Result 2020: NTA JEE Main Paper-2 result released on jeemain.nta.nic.in, these are toppers

Jee Foremost Paper 2 Outcome 2020: Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) launched the results of JEE Foremost Paper-2 January 2020 on jeemain.nta.nic.in late Thursday. Paper-2 is carried out for admission in B.Arch and B. Planning course. Candidates can test their outcome with the assistance of their utility quantity, date of delivery. A complete of 1, 97, 413 college students had registered for Paper-2. Of those, 138410 had registered for B. Arch and 59003 for B Planning. 112679 candidates sat in B ork whereas 44517 candidates sat in B planning. Arju of Haryana, Hardik Rajpal from Telangana 100 topped the NTA rating within the B Arch Examination. On the identical time, Kanumuri Bhimeshnara Vijay Verma of Andhra Pradesh has topped the 100 NTA rating in B Planning.

Together with Jee Foremost Paper 2 Outcome, closing answer-key of JEE Foremost Paper-2 has additionally been launched.

Jee Foremost Paper 2 Outcome 2020 Direct Hyperlink

Purposes for JEE Foremost April 2020 will begin from April 7 2020. For this, functions will be made by 7 March 2020.

Rank can be launched after JEE Foremost April 2020 maintaining in thoughts the higher NTA rating of the candidates.