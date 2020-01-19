JEE Main: Patna's auspicious Bihar

The results of JEE Important performed by Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) has been declared. On this, Shubh Kumar of Patna has grow to be Bihar Topper. Shubh's father Sushil Kumar is a businessman who lives in Bailey Highway. Shubh Vidya is making ready for JEE within the temple lessons. He has received 99. 9972 percentile.

Shivam Raj of Nehru Nagar received 99. 9392 Parsentile. Her father Satish Prasad Singh is a clerk within the Zilla Parishad. He organized 10 within the yr 2018 organized by CBSE. ) Had secured the second place in Bihar within the examination of th. Her mom Sushma Kumari is a home lady. Shivam's father desires his son to grow to be IAS.

In keeping with the knowledge obtained until late Saturday night, Ujjwal Goyal 99. 87 percentile is achieved. He prepares for JEE at Mentors EduServe. He’s a resident of Kurtha of Arwal. His father Manoj Kumar runs the store. Ujjwal mentioned that he may also check the second section. Ujjwal Dubey 99 making ready at Mentors EduServ. 87 Persistent is discovered. A pupil Praveen Kumar has received 100 percentile in Physics. He’s initially from Sonepur. By the way in which, Praveen received the full 99. 79 Rating has been reached. He 12 will give the examination of th. Her father Uday Sah runs a grocery store. Ma Manju Devi is a home lady. Anand Kumar Jaiswal, director of Mentors EduServ, mentioned that the scholars have carried out effectively. 99 to a pupil Alok Raj. 82 have been discovered. Alok prepares by staying in Patna. By the way in which, he’s a resident of Ekangsarai in Nalanda district. Alok's father Upendra Sharma is a farmer. Mom Indu Devi is a home lady. Aman Kumar, who prepares for steering teaching, will get 99. 5839 . He’s a resident of Patna.

Additionally Manas Chaudhary 99. 9565127, Rishabh Kumar . 9450358, to Shivendru Mishra 99 9447427 Together with 16 College students 99. Has obtained greater than 5 percentile.