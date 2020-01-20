Jee main result 2019: Punjab's Ujjwal found 99.99 percentile, told his success mantra

JEE primary consequence: Ujjwal Mehta of Punjab IIT JEE Fundamental Examination 99. 99 topped by reaching percentile. Ujjwal is a resident of Jalandhar and has taken teaching from class 9 from the personal institute in Patiala.

Whereas stating his success mantra, he mentioned that for the preparation of the examination, Ujjwal used to review for eight hours every day. Ujjwal says that he didn’t let his confidence down on the time of preparation. They keep away from social media. Aside from this, he didn’t even use the smartphone throughout his research. Ujjwal secured 10 in school 97. 6% marks. Going ahead, Vibrant desires to take Pc Science from IIT Mumbai. His father is a monetary supervisor within the personal firm and mom Seema is a housewife.

He has been staying within the hostel for the final three years. Now Ujjwal is making ready for JEE Superior which will probably be held in April. Allow us to inform you that this time in JEE Fundamental, state-wise 41 candidates have topped, whereas 9 candidates received 100 percentile.

This examination to be held for admission to BE / B.Tech in engineering schools was carried out by NTA from 7 January to 9 January. In JEE Fundamental Outcome, 9 college students have secured 100 share marks. Speaking about Uttar Pradesh and Bihar within the success of JEE Fundamental, just one candidate from each the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has succeeded in getting a spot within the toppers checklist.