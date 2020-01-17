JEE Mains 2020 Result: JEE Main Exam Results Released, Nine Students Receive 100 Percentile

Friday of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Essential by the Nationwide Examination Company of the Ministry of Human Sources (17 Based on the end result introduced on January), 9 college students bought 100 percentile.

These topping the Engineering Entrance Examination have been Nishant Aggarwal of Delhi, Nisarg Chaddha of Gujarat, Divyanshu Agarwal of Haryana, Jitendra and Tathavarti Vishnu Sri Sai Shankar of Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Partha Dwivedi of Rajasthan and Rongla Arun of Telangana Siddharth and Chagri Kaushal Kumar Reddy.

Senior officer stated that eight. 69 lakh college students had taken the examination, out of which 6. 04 lakh males, 2.