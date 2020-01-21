JEE Mains Result 2020: Daughters of two villages of Haryana did wonders, achieved more than 99 percentile

JEE Mains End result 2020: Daughters of two villages in Haryana have performed superior Is finished. Simran from Hasangarh village in Rohtak district and Kajal from Indachoi village in Fatehabad have carried out nicely within the Engineering Entrance Examination JEE Primary (JEE Mains End result 2020). Simran 99. 47% and Kajal 99. 31% Marks achieved Have performed. Each these daughters of poor farmers had been among the many college students of the Tremendous 100 program run by the Haryana authorities.

Talking to Hindustan Instances, Simran mentioned that cracking JEE Primary is like turning a dream into actuality. Now the goal is of JEE Superior. I 10 had studied in a authorities faculty until the th. My father was paralyzed attributable to a street accident. Regardless of this, he paid a variety of consideration to my and my siblings' schooling. I need to grow to be a pc science engineer.

Kajal credited her success to the Tremendous 100 program and mentioned that the academics of the institute helped me quite a bit. JEE was revealed from the newspaper. Now I’ll examine poor college students after finding out in IIT.