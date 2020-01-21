Jeep driver satisfyingly reverses over bubble wrap in Massachusetts

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

A motorist discovered a novel use for bubble wrap by driving over it in his automobile to create that satisfying popping sound.

Footage reveals a person slowly reversing his 2006 Jeep Wrangler out of his driveway in Swansea, Massachusetts, on January four.

Behind the automobile, two slim sheets of the plastic-popping materials prolong in the direction of the roadside a number of ft away.

After ensuring the Jeep is completely aligned with the bubble wrap, he slowly reverses onto the quiet suburban road.

Then, for a couple of seconds, the air is full of popping sounds.

Commenters on YouTube have been fast to share their opinions on a grown man having fun with the child-like marvel of bubble wrap-popping.

One wrote: ‘Neighbors duckin, thinkin it is gunfire.’

One other stated: ‘Adore it, however would not it have been higher/simpler to have pushed ahead over the roll?’

However one killjoy posted: ‘I am very glad I haven’t got moron neighbors like this who by no means graduated elementary faculty.’

Bubble wrap materials is principally used to guard fragile items in transit – and has even been provided to varsity college students to assist them de-stress throughout examination season.