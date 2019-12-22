Jeet Raval Axed, Tom Blundell To Open For New Zealand In Boxing Day Test

Tom Blundell is all set to open for New Zealand within the Boxing Day Take a look at in opposition to Australia on the Melbourne Cricket Floor (MCG) after changing Jeet Raval on the high of the batting order for New Zealand. The guests tried out Tom Blundell on the high of their follow recreation in opposition to Victoria XI forward of the second Take a look at, which begins on December 26. The 29-year-old did not disappoint as he slammed an unbeaten half-century. After securing a spot in New Zealand’s taking part in XI, Tom Blundell stated: “I feel like I can do a good job wherever. This game I’ve been given the opportunity to open, so I’m really looking forward to Boxing Day.”

In 93 first-class innings, Blundell by no means performed as an opener, nevertheless, he appeared assured for his new function.

“I’ll probably try to still bat the same. It’s just the first 30 balls I’ll just have to be a bit more patient outside the off-stump, and if I can last those 30 balls, then hopefully, I can bat a bit more positively,” Blundell was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

After profitable the primary Take a look at in Perth by 296 runs, the hosts presently lead the three-match Take a look at sequence 1-Zero.