Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez rub shoulders with Bollywood elite in ritzy Mumbai hotel

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com and James Mills for MailOnline and Afp

Revealed: 11:54 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:01 EST, 16 January 2020

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez rubbed shoulders with a few of India’s largest Bollywood stars as the ability couple arrived for a celebration in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Amazon CEO appeared relaxed and comfortable subsequent to his vital different as he continued his much-publicized tour of the nation this week.

Bezos’s journey via India has not been with out controversy.

The world’s richest man confronted livid protests on Wednesday by road merchants who declare the e-commerce large is destroying their livelihoods.

The billionaire, who’s going through an investigation by the nation’s competitors fee, introduced a $1billion funding program when he spoke at a enterprise convention in New Delhi.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (proper) and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez (left), pose for images throughout an occasion at a resort in Mumbai on Thursday

Bezos on Thursday took half in a fireplace chat with Bollywood celebrities

The lately divorced Bezos has been seen in public often with Sanchez in latest months

Bezos and his girlfriend seemed to be adopting desi vogue throughout their evening out on Thursday

However his go to sparked offended protests by merchants who need Amazon and different on-line buying platforms banned and waved placards outdoors saying ‘Jeff Bezos, Return.’

They declare Bezos, price an estimated $115billion, is killing off India’s conventional road distributors.

Sumit Agarwal, nationwide secretary of the Confederation of All India Merchants, mentioned: ‘We’re not towards e-commerce.

‘We simply need the fee and the federal government to arrange a good and equitable enjoying area the place the Amazons and Flipkarts can not abuse the system with unfair subsidies and their favored merchants.’

Flipkart is an Indian e-commerce large. Final fiscal 12 months, it generated an estimated $6billion.

In August 2018, American retailer Walmart bought a 77 per cent stake within the agency for an estimated $16billion.

The Competitors Fee of India introduced Monday that it was investigating each Amazon and Flipkart over accusations they undermine conventional merchants by favoring ‘most popular sellers’ on their platforms.

Bezos, who’s on a three-day go to, mentioned he wished to assist small and medium sized companies in India to digitalize.

Bezos on Tuesday visited the Raj Ghat Mahatma Gandhi Memorial. His three-day journey to the nation has been hit with controversy and protests

Bezos (left) on Wednesday confronted livid protests in India as we speak by road merchants

Merchants declare Amazon and different on-line buying platforms are destroying their livelihoods

‘We are going to use our world footprint to export $10billion price of “Made in India” merchandise the world over by 2025,’ he mentioned, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s marketing campaign to spice up nationwide manufacturing.

Bezos highlighted India’s rising significance, saying ‘the 21st century would be the Indian century’ and that the US-India alliance will likely be an important.

Amazon and Flipkart face rising scrutiny and resentment regardless of their reputation amongst prospects.

Media studies mentioned Bezos has sought a gathering with Modi, however neither the federal government nor Amazon would verify if talks can be held.

Bezos, who’s on a three-day go to, mentioned he wished to assist small and medium sized companies in India to digitalize

Bezos spoke at a convention in New Delhi on Wednesday as road merchants protested

Amazon has mentioned it’ll cooperate with the competitors fee investigation and was ‘assured’ it was working legally.

The fee, which final 12 months fined Google $21million for abusing its dominant place, mentioned it’ll report in 60 days, however its inquiries usually take lots longer.

The Hindu nationalist authorities is to announce a brand new e-commerce coverage by March, and is below stress to assist small companies due to a slowdown within the economic system and excessive unemployment.

The retailers accuse Amazon and Flipkart of flouting India’s powerful international funding guidelines and pouring billions of into reductions that hurt conventional merchants.

Agarwal highlighted particular offers with cell phone makers below which they’re bought on-line, typically at low cost, earlier than they attain excessive road outlets.

He mentioned 55,000 of the 100,000 small merchants who’ve gone out of enterprise up to now six months – when Amazon and Flipkart have fought a cruel price competition – had been cell phone sellers.

After arriving Tuesday, Bezos paid tribute to India’s independence chief Mahatma Gandhi, dressing in an Indian kurta to put flowers at a memorial in Delhi.