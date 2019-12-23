Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoys casual outing with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, had been noticed spending the vacation season with Dasha Zhukova in St Barth.

The billionaire and his former information anchor accomplice appeared relaxed and cozy as they walked in a crowded space on the island.

Bezos sported a blue shirt with black shorts as Sanchez donned a white t-shirt and multi-colored shorts.

Sanchez, 50, was additionally seen carrying a big ring on her proper hand.

At one level they had been seen being helped onto the yacht throughout an outing on Sunday.

One picture exhibits Sanchez rubbing the again of Bezos’ head as they chill out on the boat.

Their relationship was revealed on January 10, a day after Bezos and his spouse Mackenzie introduced they had been separating.

In October, it was reported that Sanchez and her husband Patrick Whitesell had been within the technique of finalizing their divorce.

They reached an settlement for the phrases of their divorce and can share joint custody of their son and daughter whereas dividing the property based on the phrases of their prenuptial settlement, authorized paperwork revealed.

Their 14-year marriage got here to an finish when Whitesell came upon Bezos and Sanchez had been having an affair.

The 55-year-old businessman, who’s value $114billion based on Forbes, was named the richest man within the US earlier this yr

The previous few months haven’t solely been stuffed with loads of journey, yacht stays, and events but additionally a good few controversies – not least the mogul’s very public divorce from his ex-wife, who walked away from their marriage with a hefty settlement that included $38billion value of Amazon inventory.

In September the pair loved a ship journey by Venice and only a few weeks earlier than that, they had been hosted as friends of billionaire David Geffen aboard his $200million yacht.

They loved a tour of a few of Europe’s most unique locales alongside the music producer and a number of different high-profile friends, together with the likes of mannequin Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, and music producer Scooter Braun.

Throughout that journey, the loved-up pair traveled to Mallorca, Saint-Tropez, and Portofino, earlier than touring again to the US.