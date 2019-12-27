Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez stroll along the waterfront of St Barth

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez loved yet one more boat journey whereas on their romantic vacation getaway in St Barth.

Because the couple strolled alongside the waterfront on Thursday, Sanchez locked fingers with Bezos, who wore multi-colored shorts and a darkish short-sleeved shirt.

The Amazon billionaire and Sanchez, who donned a bikini with a long-sleeved, white cover-up, headed straight for a ship that was making ready to dock close by.

Throughout their outing on Christmas Eve, Sanchez stepped out onto a Caribbean seaside flaunting her eye-popping diamond ring as she loved a luxury-laced vacation within the solar with Bezos. It is unclear whether or not she was carrying the sparkler for Thursday’s outing.

On Christmas Eve, the information anchor, 50, dined at Cheval Blanc restaurant in St Barth’s along with her tech mogul boyfriend, 55, and 18-year-old son Nikko.

On her proper hand – which appeared to snuff out hypothesis of a festive engagement – Sanchez wore the rock-encrusted jewellery.

It dazzled in opposition to her lengthy strappy black costume which she complemented with a cream hat, sun shades and hooped earrings.

Their present of affection comes after Sanchez’s estranged Hollywood agent husband Patrick Whitesell revealed he’s courting Australian actress Pia Miller.

Bezos and Sanchez’s seasonal getaway to the French Caribbean island – a preferred superstar enclave – has seen them rub shoulders with different rich pals.

The couple are understood to have hung out on DreamWorks founder David Geffen’s $200million superyacht Rising Solar over the weekend.

Sanchez and Bezos are seen ready for the boat to dock on the pier in St Barth

The pair have been celebrating their romance for the final 5 days. At one level, Bezos locations his hand on Sanchez’s again earlier than they bought able to board the vessel

Bezos is seen making ready to assist Sanchez board the boat throughout their outing on Thursday

It was then – joined by Roman Abramovich’s ex-wife Dasha Zhukova – Sanchez was first seen sporting the huge ring as she walked with Bezos and the star-studded group.

On Christmas Eve, the couple walked previous the sunloungers and as a substitute flopped down on to the sand, with Nikko throwing off his shirt to bask within the sweltering warmth.

Their relationship was revealed on January 10, a day after Bezos and his spouse Mackenzie introduced they had been separating.

The couple are thought to have been spending time with Dasha Zhukova, 38, who has two youngsters with Russian billionaire and Chelsea proprietor Abramovich.

Courtroom paperwork filed in New York present Abrahmovich, 53, and Zhukova finalized their divorced in August final yr.

In July this yr it was reported Zhukova was engaged to long-term boyfriend and Greek transport inheritor Stavros Niarchos, 34. He’s additionally thought to have additionally been on the journey to St Barth.

The Rising Solar has hosted quite a few different visitors up to now, together with Wendi Deng and Princess Beatrice, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Chris Rock and Bruce Springsteen.

Dasha’s ex Abramovich can also be regarded as within the Caribbean, spending time on his personal 533ft yacht referred to as Eclipse.

In October, it was reported that Sanchez and her husband Whitesell had been within the means of finalizing their divorce.

They reached an settlement for the phrases of their divorce and can share joint custody of their son and daughter whereas dividing the property in keeping with the phrases of their prenuptial settlement, authorized paperwork revealed.

Their 14-year marriage got here to an finish when Whitesell came upon Bezos and Sanchez had been having an affair.

The previous few months haven’t solely been crammed with loads of journey, yacht stays, and events but in addition a good few controversies for Bezos and Sanchez – not least the mogul’s very public divorce from his ex-wife, who walked away from their marriage with a hefty settlement that included $38billion value of Amazon inventory.

In September the pair loved a ship journey by Venice and just some weeks earlier than that, they had been once more hosted as visitors of billionaire Geffen.

They loved a tour of a few of Europe’s most unique locales alongside the music producer and a bunch of different high-profile visitors, together with music producer Scooter Braun.

Throughout that journey, the loved-up pair traveled to Mallorca, Saint-Tropez, and Portofino, earlier than touring again to the US.