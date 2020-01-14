Jeff Bezos, In India, Pays Respects To “Someone Who Truly Changed World”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visited memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi after touchdown in India

New Delhi:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos visited the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi after he landed in India on Tuesday. He posted a video the place he’s seen in a white kurta and an orange half-jacket, carrying a vibrant wreath of flowers on the lawns of the memorial at Raj Ghat close to central Delhi.

After putting the flowers, he folds his palms to hope earlier than strolling away.

“Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Reside as should you had been to die tomorrow. Be taught as should you had been to stay eternally.” – Mahatma Gandhi,” Mr Bezos tweeted. He additionally posted the video together with the identical message on Instagram.

The e-tailer big’s chief government’s go to to India comes at a time when the nation’s anti-trust physique Competitors Fee of India stated it’s wanting into alleged unfair practices by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.

Massive e-commerce companies mustn’t supply steep reductions, should disclose discounting insurance policies and guarantee they don’t drive brick-and-mortar rivals out of enterprise, the CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta has stated.

“If you are absolutely clean, come out, put it (details) on your website, so that everybody knows and there is nothing opaque,” Mr Gupta informed information company Reuters. “Otherwise there will be complaints, we will inquire. Why do you want to subject yourself to this type of investigation if you are open about it?”

Mr Bezos is prone to take part at an Amazon occasion in Delhi, Reuters reported. He has additionally sought conferences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and different authorities officers, it stated.

Amazon has dedicated $5.5 billion in India investments, whereas Walmart in 2018 pumped in $16 billion to purchase a majority stake in Flipkart, its greatest deal.

A criticism by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, whose members embrace 1000’s of merchants dealing in smartphones and associated equipment, have accused the e-tailers of anti-competitive practices like preferential itemizing, unique tie-ups and personal labels.

The merchants have stated they’ll maintain an enormous protest throughout Mr Bezos’ go to to India.

With inputs from Reuters