Jeff Bezo’s Prediction About India Rests Squarely On Us: Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy additionally mentioned that almost 85 per cent of India’s output comes from the unorganized sector

New Delhi:

Praising Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for his remark that 21st century can be India’s century, software program main Infosys founder Narayana Murthy on Wednesday mentioned the accountability of constructing that prediction come true rests squarely on our shoulders.

“Nearly 85 per cent of India’s business output comes from the unorganized sector, about 10 per cent from SMBs and probably 5 per cent from large companies.”

“Therefore, you do play an extremely important role in making 21st century as India’s century,” Mr Murthy informed the viewers on the ‘Amazon Smbhav’ occasion in New Delhi.

“The only way it can become India’s century is if the country becomes economically powerful, and the only way India can become economically powerful is if per capita revenue productivity goes up from current $2,000 or Rs 1,40,000 to somewhere three to four times, or ideally five times,” Mr Murthy mentioned.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the $5 trillion economy. That task will be delivered by you. The most important thing that you have to do is to create an idea that your differentiated business value proposition is better than any of your competitors,” he mentioned.

Mr Bezos spoke about innovation, experimentation and higher stage of excellence and execution. Mr Murthy mentioned that innovation comes from the human thoughts.

“It comes from the power of the human mind. Therefore, you have to attract people who are smarter than you. People who will teach you, as Bezos pointed out, will teach you better things, not just in intellect, but even in values,” he emphasised.

Stressing upon the necessity for good work ethic and good values, he mentioned,”You can’t become better unless your city becomes better, you can’t become better unless your town becomes better. Make this a better place for all of us.”