Jeff Bezos tweets poignant ‘#Jamal’ image amid Crown Prince hacking scandal

Jeff Bezos has tweeted a picture of himself attending a memorial to slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a reminder that he was killed by the Saudi state amid claims that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked his cellphone.

The Amazon founder posted image which reveals him alongside Khashoggi’s fiancee Hatice Cengiz as they place their palms on a stone memorial outdoors the Saudi consulate in Istanbul the place he was tortured to dying.

The image was taken on October 2, 2019, the one-year anniversary of Khashoggi’s dying. Bezos included a single-word caption which learn: ‘#Jamal’.

Bezos posted the picture as two UN rapporteurs known as for a US investigation into proof that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince hacked his cellphone, as a part of a wider ‘marketing campaign of intimidation’ in opposition to critics of Saudi Arabia.

Jeff Bezos has tweeted a picture of himself alongside Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee at a memorial to the journalist that was taken on the one-year anniversary of his homicide by the Saudi state

Khasoggi was working for the Washington Put up, which Bezos owns, on the time he was killed and was utilizing his column to criticise Mohammed bin Salman

Bezos (left) tweeted the picture amid claims that Bin Salman (proper) hacked his cellphone as a part of a 'marketing campaign of intimidation' in opposition to his critics

Mohammed bin Salman despatched a corrupt video file from his private cellphone to Bezos on Might 1, 2018, after they swapped numbers at a Hollywood dinner

Bezos’s cellphone then started transmitting knowledge at 300 occasions the conventional charge, strongly suggesting he was hacked

5 months after the hack, the Nationwide Inquirer printed revelations of Bezos’s affair gleaned from knowledge ‘obtained’ from his cellphone

Saudi officers privately stated they had been conscious of a plan to hack Bezos’s cellphone, however to not blackmail him

Screenshots of the WhatsApp dialog revealed what gave the impression to be a veiled menace despatched from MBS to Bezos following the hack

Saudi Arabia known as claims it was concerned within the hack ‘absurd’

Agnes Callamard and David Kaye stated Bezos was focused because the proprietor of the Washington Put up, the paper that Khashoggi was working for on the time of his dying and the place he had written columns crucial of Bin Salman.

The hack occurred 9 months earlier than the Nationwide Enquirer revealed that Bezos was having an affair with Lauren Sanchez, resulting in the collapse of his marriage.

Bezos has beforehand accused the Enquirer of blackmailing him by threatening to launch nude photographs, and instructed that the knowledge was obtained due to hyperlinks between the journal’s writer and the Saudi authorities.

David Pecker, the writer of AMI which owns the Nationwide Enquirer, has strenuously denied working with Saudi Arabia to assault Bezos up to now.

Gavin de Becker, Bezos’s long-time safety marketing consultant, stated AMI had been eager to pin the blame on Michael Sanchez – Lauren’s brother – because the supply of the leak.

‘What was uncommon was how exhausting AMI individuals labored to publicly reveal their supply’s id… they virtually pinned a ‘kick me’ signal on Michael,’ he stated.

Bezos claimed in a weblog put up final 12 months that AMI then tried to blackmail him with nude photographs until De Becker acknowledged that that they had not relied on hacking to get the knowledge.

UN specialists demanded an instantaneous investigation by the US and different authorities into the hacking allegations

Saudi Arabia has flatly denied that it was behind the hack and that Bin Salman – referred to as MBS – was instantly concerned, calling each options ‘absurd’.

The Saudi embassy in Washington has known as for an investigation ‘in order that we will have all of the details out.’

However behind closed doorways, Saudi officers informed the Wall Road Journal that they had been conscious of efforts to hack Bezos’s cellphone, however to not blackmail him.

In response to the Journal, Salman’s former senior adviser, Saud al-Qahtani, was additionally concerned within the hacking as a part of a broader intimidation marketing campaign in opposition to Khashoggi.

Forensic evaluation of Bezos’s cellphone carried out by agency FTI Consulting concluded with ‘medium to excessive probability’ that he was hacked after a video file was despatched to him through WhatsApp by MBS in Might 2018.

After the video file was acquired, the quantity of knowledge transferred by Bezos’s cellphone went up three hundred-fold, investigators say. It’s not clear precisely what knowledge was taken, nor the place it was despatched.

On the time, the crown prince was being broadly hailed for ushering in main social reforms to the dominion, however Khashoggi was writing columns within the Put up that highlighted the darker facet of Salman’s simultaneous clampdown on dissent.

UN particular rapporteurs Agnes Callamard and David Kaye stated on Wednesday that that they had reviewed the evaluation as a part of their investigations, and stated it means that MBS was instantly concerned in a hacking try.

Callamard, the particular rapporteur for extra-judicial killings, and Kaye, particular rapporteur without spending a dime expression, stated they imagine the hack was carried out ‘in an effort to affect, if not silence, The Washington Put up’s reporting on Saudi Arabia’.

They known as for an ‘instant investigation by US and different related authorities’.

They added: ‘The allegations reinforce different reporting pointing to a sample of focused surveillance of perceived opponents and people of broader strategic significance to the Saudi authorities, together with nationals and non-nationals.

‘These allegations are related as properly to ongoing analysis of claims concerning the crown prince’s involvement within the 2018 homicide of Saudi and Washington Put up journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The primary messages between Bezos, in inexperienced, and the Saudi prince had been in April after they met at a dinner in Hollywood

That is the message that Salman despatched Bezos on Might 1 which is believed to have been the ‘hack’ that harvested knowledge from his cellphone

In November, he despatched this one – a forwarded meme exhibiting a lady with the phrases ‘Arguing with a lady is like studying the software program license settlement. Ultimately it’s important to ignore all the things and click on I agree.’ The cyber agency Bezos employed to look into his cellphone and whether or not or not it had been hacked say this instructed bin Salman knew he was getting a divorce – one thing that was not public on the time. The specialists say she ‘resembled’ Lauren Sanchez

A closing WhatsApp mesage despatched to Bezos by bin Salman inside hours of Bezos being informed through cellphone name that Saudi Arabia had launched an internet marketing campaign in opposition to him. The cyber safety specialists say the timing of the message was suspicious given Bezos and Salman had not spoken for greater than three months and he had simply been informed over the cellphone concerning the marketing campaign

UN investigation suggests Israeli adware could have been utilized in Saudi hack of Jeff Bezos' cellphone A report issued by the United Nations means that malicious adware created by Israeli firm NSO Group could have been utilized by Saudi Arabia to hack Jeff Bezos' cellphone and steal his nude selfies. The report issued on Wednesday by UN Particular Rapporteurs instructed that NSO Group's Pegasus adware was the 'more than likely' rationalization for knowledge that was stolen from Bezos' cellphone. A video file that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despatched Bezos on WhatsApp on Might 1, 2018 was recognized within the report because the possible supply of the malicious code. The report notes that the Saudi Royal Guard acquired the Pegasus-Three adware from NSO Group in a November 2017 contract. The emblem of the Israeli NSO Group firm on a constructing the place that they had workplaces in Herzliya, Israel is seen in a file picture. A UN report ties the corporate to the suspected Saudi hack of Jeff Bezos' cellphone The agency's wares have been utilized by governments to focus on journalists in Mexico, opposition figures in Panama and human rights activists from the Center East. The U.N. specialists stated Bezos' cellphone hacking occurred throughout a interval by which the telephones of two shut associates of Jamal Khashoggi had been additionally hacked, allegedly utilizing the Pegasus malware. Khashoggi was killed by a Saudi hit squad in October 2018 after writing columns crucial of bin Salman within the Washington Put up, which Bezos owns. NSO Group stated in a press release it was 'shocked and appalled' by the studies linking its software program to the Bezos cellphone hacking. 'If this story is true, then it deserves a full investigation by all our bodies offering such companies to guarantee that their programs haven't been used on this abuse,' the corporate stated. 'Simply as we acknowledged when these tales first surfaced months in the past, we will say unequivocally that our know-how was not used on this occasion,' the corporate stated. In October, WhatsApp, which is owned by Fb, sued NSO within the U.S. federal courtroom in San Francisco, accusing it of serving to authorities spies break into the telephones of about 1,400 customers throughout 4 continents. Targets of the alleged hacking spree included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists and senior authorities officers. NSO has denied the allegations, saying it solely 'offers know-how to licensed authorities intelligence and regulation enforcement companies to assist them battle terrorism and critical crime'. Amnesty Worldwide will ask an Israeli courtroom on Thursday to order Israel to revoke the export licence of NSO Group, whose software program is alleged to have been utilized by governments to spy on journalists and dissidents.

‘The alleged hacking of Mr Bezos’s cellphone, and people of others, calls for instant investigation by US and different related authorities, together with investigation of the continual, multi-year, direct and private involvement of the crown prince in efforts to focus on perceived opponents.’

An FBI investigation into the hack was ongoing. The bureau declined to remark.

Earlier on Wednesday, screenshots of the WhatsApp message Salman reportedly despatched to Bezos emerged.

The January 2019 Nationwide Enquirer expose which Bezos’ crew have instructed was an orchestrated take down by AMI and the Saudi Arabian authorities

Vice Motherboard printed the photographs after acquiring them from the cyber safety agency report into Bezos’ cellphone.

The agency – FTI Consulting – had been requested to have a look at the Amazon founder’s gadgets after the Enquirer expose about his relationship with Lauren Sanchez.

They found the messages from bin Salman together with one which they are saying possible led to a trove of knowledge being taken from his cellphone. It was despatched in Might 2018 and confirmed a Saudi flag and a Swedish flag with Arabic writing throughout it.

Additionally they discovered a message from bin Salman to Bezos of of a lady who the agency stated resembled Sanchez.

He despatched it together with the joke: ‘Arguing with a lady is like studying the software program license settlement. Ultimately it’s important to ignore all the things and click on I agree.’

The agency famous in its report that this was pertinent as a result of anybody with entry to Bezos’ cellphone would have recognized about his then secret romance with Lauren and looming divorce from his spouse.

‘Our investigation realized of at the least 2 situations by which texts despatched to Bezos from MBS’ WhatsApp account could reveal consciousness of personal data that was not recognized publicly on the time.

Sanchez and Bezos in India this week. The pair had been in a relationship for months earlier than it was uncovered by The Nationwide Enquirer in January 2019 together with a few of their personal messages and photographs of Bezos

‘The primary such textual content was despatched on November eight 2018 and contained a single of a lady resembling Lauren Sanchez, with whom Bezos was having a then-secret private relationship.

‘For context, this was after the connection would have been apparent to individuals with entry to personal texts, calls, and pictures on Bezos’ cellphone, however months earlier than the connection was recognized or reported publicly.

‘The picture and cryptic caption had been despatched exactly through the interval Bezos and his spouse had been exploring divorce,’ the report reads.

Additionally they discovered it suspicious that in February 2019, after greater than three months throughout which the pair didn’t converse, Bezos acquired an unsolicited WhatsApp message from the prince inside hours of receiving a briefing from somebody about an internet marketing campaign by Saudi Arabia in opposition to him.

HOW THE ‘HACK’ UNFOLDED September 2017: David Pecker, the writer of AMI, reportedly meets Mohammed bin Salman April 2018: The crown prince attends a dinner in Hollywood hosted by producer Brian Grazer the place he meets Jeff Bezos Might 1: The video is shipped from the prince’s cellphone to Bezos’ through WhatsApp October 2018: Washington Put up columnist Jamal Khashoggi is murdered by Saudi regime November 2018: Bin Salman sends Bezos a textual content with the picture of the girl resembling Sanchez January 2019: The Nationwide Enquirer publishes its expose on Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sanchez February 2019: Bezos receives a report that Saudi Arabia has been conducting an internet marketing campaign in opposition to him. Inside hours of getting that cellphone name, bin Salman – who he has not spoken to for 3 months – WhatsApped him out of the blue to say there was no assault in opposition to him. March 2019: Bezos’ personal investigator Gavin De Becker says he has proof Saudi Arabia hacked Bezos’ cellphone – Saudi Arabia denies it January 2020: The Guardian studies that the prince’s message was the supply of the hack. A UN report involves the identical conclusion

‘The second textual content that demonstrates an consciousness of non-publication data that would have been gained through surveillance of Bezos’ cellphone was despatched after greater than three months of no communication.

‘Bezos was supplied an in depth briefing concerning the extent of the Saudi on-line marketing campaign in opposition to him. The briefing was supplied in 2 calls on his cellphone.

‘This textual content evinces an consciousness of what Bezos had simply been informed.’

The message contained of a lady who intently resembled Sanchez, the Instances studies.

Together with it, the prince included a joke: It’s unclear if Bezos replied.

On the time, the Nationwide Enquirer had been trailing him and Lauren and had been conscious of their romance.

Bezos’ crew has instructed up to now that the Saudi authorities and The Enquirer’s writer, David Pecker, had been in cahoots to take him down – a declare each the Saudis and Pecker vehemently deny.

After the textual content with the joke, Salman despatched Bezos yet another WhatsApp message, in keeping with The New York Instances.

That textual content was in February final 12 months and was after Bezos’ divorce and affair with Sanchez made international information.

It stated: ‘There may be nothing in opposition to you or Amazon from me or Saudi Arabia.’

Once more, it not recognized if Bezos replied.

Saudi Arabia has known as the allegations that it hacked the billionaire’s cellphone ‘absurd’ and ‘foolish’.

American Media Inc, the Enquirer’s writer, has additionally denied any wrongdoing in its reporting of the Bezos/Sanchez affair.

Bezos issued strongly worded statements after the story emerged alleging blackmail by AMI to quash the story.

Ultimately, he and his spouse MacKenzie settled their divorce for a record-setting $36billion. His web value is now an estimated $115.6billion.

Bezos and his spouse MacKenzie divorced with the world’s most costly settlement – $36billion – after his affair with Sanchez was uncovered

Billionaires engulfed in cyber hacking sensation: Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman swapped numbers at a celebration. Now they’re mired in a scandal involving homicide, an adulterous affair, and spying claims, writes TOM LEONARD

As a titan of Silicon Valley, Jeff Bezos ought to in all probability have recognized the primary rule of web safety – by no means click on on something despatched to you by somebody you do not know.

And but the Amazon boss thought he knew Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

The 2 ‘kings’ – one the world’s richest man and creator of the net retail large, and the opposite the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia and inheritor to his household’s $100billion fortune – had been launched to one another in April 2018 at a glittering Hollywood dinner.

The crown prince was on a charm-offensive tour of America, not solely to seek out doable traders for his desert kingdom but in addition to wash up his tarnished model and notably his controversial observe document as his household’s cruel ‘enforcer’.

Urgent the flesh of everybody from Oprah Winfrey to movie star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, ‘MBS’ had acquired a heat welcome all over the place he went, even getting an invite to the White Home.

In response to the UN, Mr Bezos acquired an encrypted video file despatched from Mr bin Salman’s WhatsApp account throughout a pleasant trade earlier than adware took management of his cellphone. Pictured: A single was later texted to Mr Bezos together with a ‘sardonic caption’

Amazon founder Mr Bezos, in the present day value $116billion (£87billion) and a person who not often misses a enterprise alternative, was excited about opening knowledge centres in Saudi Arabia.

The 2 males swapped cellphone numbers – naturally – which led to them hanging up a chummy relationship on the net and supposedly encrypted messaging service WhatsApp.

However that apparently innocuous encounter, revealed in a jaw-dropping United Nations report yesterday, would have seismic penalties.

The crown prince wasn’t attempting to befriend Mr Bezos, it’s alleged.

As a substitute, adware had apparently been despatched from an account of the Saudi inheritor to the throne to Mr Bezos’s cellphone to steal its secrets and techniques.

The Saudi authorities yesterday stated it was ‘absurd’ to counsel it was behind the hacking of Mr Bezos’s cellphone.

Its embassy in Washington known as for an investigation.

The UN, too, has demanded an instantaneous inquiry into the findings of two unbiased human rights specialists who compiled its report, who name the alleged cyber-spying an ‘effort to affect, if not silence’ reporting on Saudi Arabia by the Washington Put up.

The newspaper, which Mr Bezos owns, has been extremely crucial of Saudi Arabia, mainly over its protection of the horrific homicide of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 (the crime on the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was reportedly filmed and the sufferer’s physique afterwards lower into items).

Mr Khashoggi, whose slaying was allegedly ordered by Mr bin Salman – one thing he has all the time denied – was a Washington Put up columnist who repeatedly attacked repression in Saudi Arabia.

In response to the UN, just a few weeks after Mr Bezos and MBS met in Los Angeles (a number of months earlier than Mr Khashoggi’s homicide), Mr Bezos acquired and opened an encrypted video file despatched from Mr bin Salman’s WhatsApp account throughout a pleasant trade.

Investigators now imagine the video – purportedly an Arabic-language promotional movie about telecommunications – was something however useful.

In response to the UN report, it was ‘later established, with affordable certainty, that the video’s downloader contaminated Mr Bezos’s cellphone with malicious code’.

Inside hours, this adware had taken management of Mr Bezos’s cellphone and reportedly extracted ‘large’ quantities of knowledge from it.

A number of the data was of a really intimate nature.

The picture despatched to Mr Bezos was of a younger girl, apparently a mannequin, who strongly resembled former TV presenter Lauren Sanchez, 49. Pictured: Bezos and Sanchez on the Amazon Prime Video celebration in 2020

Precisely how intimate, says the UN report, was revealed in November 2018 when a single was texted to Mr Bezos apparently from the crown prince’s WhatsApp account together with a ‘sardonic caption’.

The picture was of a younger girl, apparently a mannequin, who strongly resembled Lauren Sanchez, 49, the busty spouse of a pal of Mr Bezos.

The sexist picture caption learn: ‘Arguing with a lady is like studying the software program license settlement. Ultimately it’s important to ignore all the things and click on I agree.’

Mr Bezos and his spouse would then have been discussing their divorce – as anybody secretly studying his textual content messages would have learnt.

The picture could have been a crude try at blackmail, for Miss Sanchez’s significance, evidently recognized to the sender, would not change into basic information for 2 extra months.

In January 2019 the sensational information broke that, though married for 25 years to MacKenzie Tuttle and the daddy of 4 kids together with her (three organic sons and one adopted daughter), Mr Bezos had been having a torrid affair with Miss Sanchez, a pneumatic former TV presenter and married mom of two.

America’s gossip tabloid the Nationwide Enquirer broke the story, revealing lurid particulars of the way it had reportedly spent 4 months trailing the couple ‘throughout 5 states and 40,000 miles, tailing them in personal jets, swanky limos, helicopter rides, romantic hikes, five-star resort hideaways, intimate dinner dates and ‘high quality time’ in hidden love nests’.

The Enquirer piled on the embarrassment, revealing raunchy textual content messages and ‘erotic’ selfie photographs that had been exchanged by the lovers.

It was all not solely personally humiliating for Mr Bezos – who virtually concurrently introduced he and his spouse had been getting divorced – but in addition risked devastating his enterprise affairs.

Why? As a result of the couple had been married earlier than he began Amazon from the storage of their rented dwelling in 1994.

Underneath the legal guidelines of Washington state (the place they lived) all property of a divorcing couple must be divided equally and pretty.

Analysts warned that Mr Bezos, 56, may even lose management of Amazon if he needed to pay an excessive amount of to his spouse.

Within the occasion, she took $35billion (£26billion) value of Amazon shares within the divorce settlement, briefly dethroning Mr Bezos because the world’s richest individual however not breaking his grip on the retail behemoth.

So, his denials however, is it doable that Mr bin Salman or his underlings truly put ‘adware’ on Mr Bezos’s cellphone, successfully getting access to all its data, from his textual content messages to its location?

It actually is.

The UN report notes meaningfully that in November 2017 the elite Saudi Royal Guard, which protects the nation’s monarchy, purchased from a controversial Israeli know-how agency, NSO Group, refined secret software program designed to allow the distant surveillance of smartphones.

Analysts say such a call should have been authorized by the crown prince, who has been main the marketing campaign in opposition to political opponents.

Throughout the subsequent few months – across the time Mr Bezos’s cellphone was reportedly hacked – a string of outspoken critics of the Saudi regime had their telephones contaminated by malicious code through a texted hyperlink on WhatsApp, says the UN report.

They included human rights activists, Saudi dissidents and even an Amnesty Worldwide official.

Fiendish thriller at a look September 2017 – The Bezos-owned Washington Put up recruits exiled Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi. A collection of columns extremely crucial of the Saudi regime comply with November 2017 – The Saudi Royal Guard buys Pegagus-Three adware, particularly designed to contaminate telephones by means of WhatsApp, from secretive Israeli agency NSO April 2018 – At a dinner in Los Angeles, Jeff Bezos and the Saudi crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman, swap cellphone numbers to speak by means of WhatsApp Might 2018 – An encrypted video file is shipped from the MBS quantity to Mr Bezos through WhatsApp. Inside hours, Mr Bezos’ iPhone begins sending out gigabytes of knowledge which it beforehand had not October 2018 – Mr Khashoggi is murdered by Saudi officers within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. (He’s pictured, left, getting into the constructing.) The Washington Put up publishes ever-expanding revelations linking the crown prince to the killing. The UN has now concluded that Khashoggi was ‘the sufferer of a deliberate, execution …which the state of Saudi Arabia is accountable’ November 2018 – Unbeknown to the world, Mr Bezos has begun an affair with TV star Lauren Sanchez and is in early divorce negotiations together with his spouse of 25 years, MacKenzie. A single picture is shipped from the MBS quantity to Bezos, hinting that the crown prince is aware of of the brand new relationship. Mrs Bezos’ settlement left her with £27billion, making her the third richest girl on the planet January 2019 – The Nationwide Enquirer, run by a Donald Trump and Saudi ally, make the Bezos/Sanchez relationship public, together with intimate particulars March 2019 – Investigators for Mr Bezos say they’re positive Saudi Arabia had entry to his cellphone and leaked the affair story January 2020 – New proof video despatched from the MBS quantity contained adware

A standard hyperlink was that they had been in touch with the soon-to-be-murdered journalist Mr Khashoggi.

Final 12 months, WhatsApp admitted a significant cybersecurity breach had allowed adware allegedly made by NSO Group to be put in on telephones. It stated the malicious code might be transmitted even by a voice name that wasn’t answered.

Fb, which owns WhatsApp, has since sued NSO Group in America.

Added to which, this week’s UN report additionally notes that Fb has confirmed that sending a video file to a WhatsApp person – exactly because the Saudis are accused of getting despatched to Mr Bezos – was a technique for putting in malicious adware.

Appalled that the Enquirer acquired maintain of his textual content messages and selfie photographs, Mr Bezos (who has declined to touch upon the UN report) was decided to hint the leak.

He introduced in an exterior crew of investigators. Hypothesis initially centered on Miss Sanchez’s brother, Michael, who denied promoting them to the journal.

However it quickly emerged that Mr Bezos was satisfied this was about way over cash.

In February 2019, he printed an article by which he instructed he had been focused due to the political protection of the Washington Put up, turning into an enemy of Saudi Arabia mainly over its protection of the homicide of Mr Khashoggi.

Mr Bezos, who attended a memorial service for the journalist outdoors the consulate in Turkey the place he was killed, turned a goal for limitless on-line criticism from Saudi trolls who additionally known as for a boycott of Amazon.

Mr Bezos’s safety chief, Gavin de Becker, later instantly accused the federal government in Riyadh of hacking the Amazon chief’s cellphone.

‘Our investigators and a number of other specialists concluded with excessive confidence that the Saudis had entry to Bezos’ cellphone and gained personal data,’ wrote Mr de Becker. Nonetheless, he was obscure about particulars.

The place did this all slot in with the Nationwide Enquirer? Mr Bezos has claimed that the Enquirer’s proprietor, David Pecker, has robust ties to Mr bin Salman, having reportedly met the crown prince in Saudi Arabia in 2017.

When MBS flew to America the next 12 months, Mr Pecker’s firm obligingly printed a shiny journal, The New Kingdom, selling the long run Saudi king on the entrance web page as a terrific chief who would remodel the world.

(Pecker can also be near Donald Trump, who loathes Mr Bezos because of the Washington Put up’s assaults on his presidency.

The US Justice Division has accused Mr Pecker of serving to the Trump marketing campaign ‘kill’ damaging tales concerning the President’s alleged extramarital affairs by paying to silence the accusers and by no means publishing their tales.)

In his on-line article from February 2019, Mr Bezos accused the Enquirer and its proprietor of ‘extortion and blackmail’, claiming the corporate had threatened to publish graphic photographs of him – together with what he memorably known as a ‘below-the-belt selfie’ – if he did not affirm publicly that political concerns had nothing to do with its reporting of his affair.

For its half, the Enquirer insists that Miss Sanchez’s brother Michael had been its supply for tales about Mr Bezos’s affair. (Michael Sanchez has admitted he helped the tabloid but in addition insists that it had seen personal textual content exchanges between Mr Bezos and Miss Sanchez’s sister earlier than he turned concerned.)

A spokesman for American Media, which owns the Enquirer, stated it ‘doesn’t have, nor have we ever had, any editorial or monetary ties to Saudi Arabia’.

The corporate has beforehand insisted that the supply for its expose on Mr Bezos’s affair was ‘not Saudi Arabia’.

The UN report makes clear that Mr Bezos was hardly the one sufferer of Saudi cyber-hacking, which one US senator has described as a ‘rising pattern’.

Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and a key White Home international coverage aide, reportedly chats repeatedly with Mr bin Salman on WhatsApp, prompting hypothesis that his cellphone may also have been hacked, if these allegations are true.

The brand new bombshell claims current a conundrum for President Trump and Mr Kushner, who each have shut ties to the crown prince regardless that US intelligence says with ‘medium-to-high’ certainty that he ordered Mr Khashoggi’s homicide.

It could be astonishing if the inheritor to the ruling dynasty of one of many Center East’s strongest international locations personally tried to twist the arm of the world’s richest man over unflattering protection in his newspaper.

Nonetheless, Saudi specialists alleged yesterday that’s exactly how the dominion’s leaders do issues – personally.

Saudi denials however, the transfer has backfired spectacularly. MBS already confronted intense criticism over his backing for a devastating civil warfare in Yemen, the alleged torture of wealthy Saudis in a Riyadh resort and the supposed kidnapping of the Lebanese prime minister throughout a go to to Saudi Arabia.

That ugly cost sheet now consists of requires an investigation into his doable involvement within the moderately extra mundane alleged offence of cellphone hacking – albeit of one of many world’s richest males.