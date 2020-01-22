News

JeffCo sheriff searching for driver of stolen Porsche

January 23, 2020
1 Min Read

A Porsche Boxster, stolen out of Denver, has been recovered in Jefferson County and police are on the lookout for the thief who fled the world carrying a big blue fitness center bag.

The Boxster was discovered within the 11000 block of the I-70 Frontage Street, in response to the sheriff’s workplace. The mid-engine sports activities automobile was seen on the west facet of the metro space in and round Morrison, Golden and Wheat Ridge.

Investigators describe the suspected thief as a white lady with brown hair that was in a bun. She was carrying darkish clothes and has a tattoo on her left hand. She was carrying a big, blue fitness center bag.

A brand new Boxster retails for about $60,000, in response to the Porsche web site.

Anybody with info on the incident, or on a potential suspect, is requested to name 911 or the sheriff’s workplace at 303-271-0211.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment