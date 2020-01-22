JeffCo sheriff searching for driver of stolen Porsche

A Porsche Boxster, stolen out of Denver, has been recovered in Jefferson County and police are on the lookout for the thief who fled the world carrying a big blue fitness center bag.

The Boxster was discovered within the 11000 block of the I-70 Frontage Street, in response to the sheriff’s workplace. The mid-engine sports activities automobile was seen on the west facet of the metro space in and round Morrison, Golden and Wheat Ridge.

Investigators describe the suspected thief as a white lady with brown hair that was in a bun. She was carrying darkish clothes and has a tattoo on her left hand. She was carrying a big, blue fitness center bag.

A brand new Boxster retails for about $60,000, in response to the Porsche web site.

Anybody with info on the incident, or on a potential suspect, is requested to name 911 or the sheriff’s workplace at 303-271-0211.