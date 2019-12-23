Jefferson County arson suspect being held on 47 criminal charges, including attempted first-degree murder

A 29-year-old man suspected of beginning a fireplace at a Littleton House advanced is underneath investigation for 47 prison expenses, together with 12 counts of tried first-degree homicide, in reference to the blaze.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace Alex Duran

Alex Duran, was arrested Saturday shortly after the 2-alarm blaze broke out on the Greystoke Flats on South Reed Road, mentioned Mike Taplin, of the Sheriff’s Workplace. Two folks had been hospitalized Saturday morning, together with one firefighter, after fireplace engulfed the constructing.

Along with the tried homicide accusation, Duran is being held on suspicion of six counts of first-degree arson, 9 counts of second-degree arson, 18 counts of fourth-degree arson, prison mischief and third-degree assault, in keeping with a information launch from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Workplace.

Round 1 a.m., firefighters responded to a fireplace within the 8400 block of South Reed Road, with stories indicating that a number of folks had been trapped and residents had been leaping from their condo models, South Metro Fireplace Rescue mentioned in a Fb put up.

Jefferson County deputies used a ladder to assist a father and son escape a third-floor condo, the sheriff’s information launch mentioned.

The fireplace had engulfed the constructing, whereas additionally spreading to close by automobiles.

9 folks had been evaluated for smoke inhalation or accidents and two had been hospitalized, South Metro mentioned. One of many people taken to the hospital was a firefighter affected by a minor damage, officers mentioned. A deputy additionally was handled for accidents sustained within the fireplace.

Firefighters additionally discovered a cat throughout their rescue operations and reunited it with its house owners.

The condo constructing is uninhabitable and all residents have been displaced, the sheriff’s workplace mentioned.

The reason for the hearth is underneath investigation.