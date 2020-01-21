Jefferson unable to match DSST: Montview’s firepower, lose 69-45

DSST: Montview simply dealt with the Jefferson Saints by a rating of 69-45 on Saturday.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with DSST: Montview heading to play The Pinnacle and Jefferson taking over Alameda.

No crew or participant statistics have been reported for this contest.

Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Publish in the present day



This story was created with expertise supplied by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.