Jeffree Star & Boyfriend Nathan Schwandt Fuel Split Rumors With Cryptic Tweet About ‘Pain’

Are the writings on the wall for Jeffree Star and his boyfriend Nathan Schwandt?! Or, is there one thing much more alarming probably happening behind closed doorways?

Followers have turn out to be more and more involved for the YouTube star’s private wellbeing and relationship after he posted a really cryptic Twitter message on Thursday afternoon. The well timed tweet has since been deleted — however not earlier than web detectives received take a look at it!

Associated: Influencer Emma Chamberlain Says She Is NOT An Influencer! Wait, What?

The 34-year-old make-up artist allegedly wrote:

“Dear God please stop the pain”

As seen right here:

Jeffree Star has followers nervous after posting & deleting this tweet. 🥺 His first put up in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/4yiHwkH425 — Tea Sesh 🍵◢ ◤ (@TeaSeshYT) January 9, 2020

The suspicious social media put up comes shortly after Star pulled out of a make-up masterclass with fellow MUA, MMMMitchell, simply days earlier than the scheduled tour throughout a number of European cities was alleged to kick off.

The occasion organizers, Tatti Lashes, cited “unforeseen personal reasons” as the reason for the cancelation in an official assertion to Paper journal — however lots of persons are underneath the impression that’s simply code for a secret cut up between the web star and Schwandt!

Mitchell, for his half, took to social media to clarify issues as greatest as he may within the wake of the information.

On his Instagram Story, he shared:

“I feel so many emotions because I feel so upset that the tour’s not going ahead, but I also feel upset because my friend’s upset. The worst part is that it really can’t be helped and these feelings that Jeffree is feeling, I wish that I could just make them go away.”

Oh man, that doesn’t sound good in any respect. In a follow-up put up, the wonder guru added:

“There’s literally no way of anyone changing it, we’ve tried and it’s just not doable right now, I’m so sorry guys, I feel so bad, we are all heartbroken – Tatti Lashes, Jeffree and me. Just keep Jeffree in your heart and in your mind.”

“We are all heartbroken…”

We’re getting severe breakup vibes right here and never solely that, they appear to be one-sided. Granted, this assertion is coming from Jeffree’s pal so it could be just a little biased. Nonetheless, the main focus appears to be on Star’s emotions somewhat than the emotions of his rumored ex. Might Nathan have presumably stepped out on their relationship? Hmm…

And if that’s sufficient proof for you, additionally contemplate this: social media sleuths additionally observed that the descriptor, “wife of Nathan,” had been faraway from Star’s IG bio. The pair’s newest put up collectively was after they shared a video of their $14.6 million mansion on New Yr’s Day however nothing else since then.

One can solely marvel what’s actually happening right here! These two have been relationship since 2015 so it’d be unhappy to see issues probably finish this fashion after so lengthy. We’ll maintain our eyes on these two till something extra definitive comes into play…

Till then, ideas Perezcious readers? Sound OFF within the feedback (under).