Jeffrey Epstein drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl, new lawsuit claims 

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Revealed: 07:23 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 07:38 EST, 24 December 2019

Jeffrey Epstein drugged and raped a 13-year-old woman after hiring her as a ‘babysitter’ then provided her to males as ‘recent meat’ at ‘intimate’ gatherings, a brand new $100million lawsuit introduced by two ladies claims.

The lawsuit incorporates recent allegations from two lady who’ve been recognized as Jane Doe three and Jane Doe four.

The 2 alleged victims declare Epstein sexually abused them years in the past in New York Metropolis and South Carolina.

Jeffrey Epstein (pictured) employed a 13-year-old woman as a babysitter earlier than plying her with medication and alcohol and raping her, a brand new lawsuit has claimed

Epstein, 66, died by obvious suicide whereas in federal custody in August following his arrest on fees of trafficking and abusing dozens of ladies within the early 2000s.

The lady, who was 13 on the time and recognized within the lawsuit as Jane Doe four has claimed she was employed by the shamed financier as a babysitter however arrived to a luxurious vacation rental in Hilton Head, South Carolina to search out there was no youngsters on the residence.

She was as an alternative given alcohol and medicines earlier than being raped by Epstein, in response to the court docket paperwork.

The swimsuit is amongst 5 lawyer Lisa Bloom (pictured) has filed or goes to file in opposition to Epstein’s property

The paperwork additionally allege that the woman was later delivered to New York and provided up as ‘recent meat’ to wealthy males at ‘intimate gatherings’.

An unidentified man allegedly slapped and raped her, in response to the paperwork.

The lady recognized as Jane Doe three claims she was 15 when she was abused by Epstein, after she met him at a casting name for a modelling company in New York in 1990.

She arrived at a residential Higher East Aspect tackle the place Epstein allegedly posed as a trend photographer and requested her to undress, earlier than allegedly photographing her bare and sexually assaulting her.

The swimsuit is amongst 5 lawyer Lisa Bloom is planning to file in opposition to Epstein’s property. It’s searching for $100 million in damages and claims that each alleged victims suffered excessive emotional trauma by the hands of Epstein.