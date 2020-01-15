Jeffrey Epstein Sexually Abused Girls Until Last Year, Says Lawsuit

Jeffrey Epstein had killed himself in a high-security New York jail.

The late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked women as younger as 12 on his non-public Caribbean island till as just lately as final yr, a brand new lawsuit alleged Wednesday.

The go well with, filed on behalf of the US Virgin Islands authorities and which sues Epstein’s property for damages, sheds new mild on the extent of the 66-year-old’s alleged legal conduct.

Epstein, who killed himself final summer time in a high-security New York jail whereas awaiting trial for intercourse crimes, raped and held captive dozens of girls on Little Saint James island, in response to the civil motion.

The go well with, filed by Virgin Islands Lawyer Normal Denise George, accuses Epstein of bringing women between the ages of 12 and 17 to his 577-million-dollar property by boat, helicopter and airplane between 2001 and 2019.

He additionally saved a computerized checklist of potential victims, prosecutors allege, and ran a “trafficking pyramid scheme” whereby underage victims have been compelled to recruit different ladies to carry out sexual acts.

“Jeffrey Epstein carried out an expansive scheme of human trafficking and sexual abuse of young women,” George informed a press convention.

In July, prosecutors charged Epstein with one rely of intercourse trafficking of minors and one other of conspiracy to commit intercourse trafficking of minors in New York and Florida.

The costs have been associated to crimes allegedly dedicated between 2002 and 2005.

Wednesday’s go well with says that air visitors controllers within the Virgin Islands noticed Epstein depart his non-public airplane with women who appeared 11 years outdated in 2018.

That yr he additionally refused investigators checking up on the registered intercourse offender entry to his island and as an alternative met them at his workplace.

The lawsuit data 15-year-old lady who was compelled to interact in intercourse acts with Epstein and others as soon as tried to flee his island by swimming however was caught and held captive.

His victims included aspiring fashions from South America, the paperwork confirmed.

Epstein, a rich hedge fund supervisor who befriended numerous celebrities together with Britain’s Prince Andrew, was discovered lifeless in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Middle on August 10.

Two jail guards have been charged over their alleged failure to observe him.

Epstein’s dying fueled a number of conspiracy theories, principally speculating that he had been murdered to cease him from revealing compromising details about a few of his rich acquaintances.

Prosecutors are investigating any attainable co-conspirators in his alleged crimes, together with British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been accused of involvement by a number of ladies.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying younger women for massages however served simply 13 months in jail below a secret plea deal struck with the then state prosecutor.

Dozens of girls have come ahead to say they have been abused by him and a number of other have sued his property for damages.

