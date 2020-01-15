January 15, 2020 | 2:51pm | Up to date January 15, 2020 | 2:55pm

Services at Little St. James Island, one of many properties of financier Jeffrey Epstein. REUTERS

Jeffrey Epstein AP

Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein saved a harem of abused and trafficked women as younger as 11 that was so massive he wanted a pc system to maintain observe of them, in keeping with a brand new lawsuit in opposition to his property, reviews mentioned Wednesday.

The papers, filed by Virgin Islands’ Lawyer Normal Denise George, additionally allege that Epstein abused victims as not too long ago as 2018 — increasing the scope of his abuse by 13 years.

Epstein’s prison exercise between 2001 and 2018 “facilitated… the sexual molestation and exploitation of numerous girls,” on his two personal islands, Little Saint James and Nice Saint James, the papers say, in keeping with NBC.

The Caribbean locale is now in search of the forfeiture of each of the islands, and will disburse Epstein’s remaining $500 million in property to women and girls he abused within the area, The New York Occasions reported.





He even saved a pc database to trace the place the ladies and women had been and who was obtainable, the Occasions reported.

Epstein, who’d been going through a prison probe in New York earlier than his obvious suicide in a Manhattan jail cell final yr, had solely been accused of abusing women up till 2005. The lawsuit filed by George expands his alleged abuse by 13 years.

The go well with argues Epstein ran a decades-long intercourse trafficking scheme from his personal Caribbean estates the place minors had been “lured and recruited” to journey to the islands below pretend modeling visas and had been then raped and abused by Epstein and his associates, in keeping with NBC and The Occasions.

One of many victims, in keeping with the go well with, tried to flee Epstein’s island by swimming away after she was pressured into intercourse acts with considered one of Epstein’s co-conspirators, in keeping with The Occasions.

The sufferer was finally discovered after which held hostage, stripped of her passport, following her tried escape, the outlet reported.

A name to Darren Ok Indyke, Epstein’s executor, was not returned.