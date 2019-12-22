December 22, 2019 | 12:37pm | Up to date December 22, 2019 | 12:40pm

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother fears that his “life may also be in danger” if the convicted pedophile was the sufferer of murder, based on a personal pathologist employed to look into the mysterious loss of life.

Dr. Michael Baden stated that the disgraced financier’s youthful brother, Mark Epstein, has issues about his personal security after his brother’s hanging loss of life.

“Mark, the brother, his concern is that he wants to know if it’s suicide, or if it’s homicide. Because, if it’s homicide, then his life may also be in danger,” Baden advised radio host John Catsimatidis Sunday on AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

New York Metropolis Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson dominated the loss of life a suicide after Jeffrey Epstein was discovered hanged on the Metropolitan Correctional Heart in August.

However Mark Epstein employed Baden, who served because the New York Metropolis’s chief health worker within the late 1970s, to supervise the post-mortem — and Baden has insisted that three bone fractures in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck “points toward homicide rather than suicide.”

The personal pathologist stated that Mark believes that it’s attainable that others needed his brother lifeless as a result of he “knew too much.”

“Because his brother knew too much, and, whoever [killed Jeffrey], might then think [Mark] knows too much, even though his life was entirely different than his brother’s,” Baden advised the radio host. “The brother who hired me to be present at the autopsy is concerned as to whether or not his life is in danger from this.”

The brother has requested info from New York authorities concerning the hanging loss of life, based on the pathologist.

“It’s five months now [and] why the dead body has been removed from the cell, destroying the ability to do any forensic investigation hasn’t been explained so the family is waiting for more information,” Baden stated.