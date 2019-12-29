Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell ‘threatened a 15-year-old Swedish girl’

By Ariel Zilber For Dailymail.com and Rory Tingle For Mailonline

Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell threatened a 15-year-old Swedish lady held hostage on his non-public island when she refused to have intercourse, in line with bombshell claims made in US courtroom paperwork.

Rinaldo Rizzo, a butler who labored for hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin and his spouse, Eva Andersson-Dubin, mentioned in filings for an unrelated case that Epstein and Maxwell purchased with them after they visited his employers in New York.

He mentioned he discovered the lady crying within the kitchen, and heard her describe her alleged therapy by the hands of Maxwell and her assistant, Sarah Kellen, when she was being held at Epstein’s property within the US Virgin Islands.

Mr Rizzo claimed the lady informed him that Maxwell and Kellen had demanded intercourse from her and brought away her passport and threatened her when she refused.

In response to Mr Rizzo, he launched himself and his spouse to after Andersson-Dubin stepped out of the kitchen for a number of moments.

He mentioned the lady sat in a stool subsequent to a kitchen counter within the Dubins’ house. She was ‘distraught and shaking…actually quivering’.

He continued within the testimony: ‘She proceeded to inform my spouse and I… “I was on the island and there was Ghislaine, and there was Sarah,” and she or he mentioned, “They asked me for sex. I said no”.’

Mr Rizzo then mentioned: ‘She did not specify who requested for intercourse. She mentioned they requested for intercourse.’

In response to Mr Rizzo, after the younger lady refused to have intercourse, Kellen took the younger lady’s telephone and passport and gave them to Maxwell.

‘And at that time, she mentioned she was threatened,’ Rizzo testified.

‘And I mentioned, “Threatened?”

‘She says, “Yes. I was threatened by Ghislaine, not to discuss this”.’

Mr Rizzo testified that the lady stopped answering questions as soon as she realized that Andersson-Dubin was heading towards the kitchen.

Mr Rizzo testified that he noticed the lady a couple of month afterward board a flight with the Dubin household to Sweden.

The testimony got here from a defamation lawsuit introduced in opposition to Maxwell by alleged intercourse slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The case was settled in 2017, however 2,000 pages of paperwork from the proceedings had been ordered unsealed on Friday by the U.S. Court docket of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Giuffre accused Glenn Dubin of collaborating within the sex-trafficking ring, in line with courtroom paperwork.

The Dubins have denied these allegations, with a spokesperson for the couple telling DailyMail.com: ‘Glenn and Eva Dubin are outraged by the allegations in opposition to them within the unsealed courtroom information and categorically reject them.’

Epstein pleaded not responsible to legal prices of intercourse trafficking in women as younger as 14, from no less than 2002 to 2005. He died in jail in August.

After Epstein was arrested for intercourse trafficking, Andersson-Dubin launched a press release to The New York Occasions saying that the allegations ‘are utterly counter to the particular person she is conversant in.’

As extra particulars emerged about Epstein’s alleged behaviour, the couple launched one other assertion saying: ‘The Dubins are horrified by the brand new allegations in opposition to Jeffrey Epstein.

‘Had they been conscious of the vile and unspeakable conduct described in these new allegations, they’d have lower off all ties and positively by no means have allowed their kids to be in his presence.’