Jeffrey Epstein’s younger brother ‘fears his life may be in danger’

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark (pictured) fears his life may very well be at risk as he suspects that the billionaire pedophile’s dying could have been a murder

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother fears his life could also be at risk amid hypothesis that the billionaire pedophile’s suicide might have been staged.

Dr Michael Baden, the non-public pathologist investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s dying, revealed Mark Epstein’s considerations for his personal security throughout an look on The Cats Roundtable radio present Sunday morning.

‘Mark, the brother, his concern is that he desires to know if it is suicide, or if it is murder,’ Baden advised host John Castimatidis. ‘As a result of, if it is murder, then his life may be at risk.’

New York Metropolis Chief Medical Examiner Dr Barbara Sampson dominated Jeffrey’s dying a suicide after he was discovered hanged in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Heart in early August.

Mark employed Baden to supervise the post-mortem as he questioned whether or not one of many financier’s excessive profile associates implicated in his alleged intercourse trafficking ring might have performed a job.

Baden, who served as New York Metropolis’s chief medical expert within the late 1970s, has asserted that three fracture’s in Jeffrey’s neck are extra in step with murder by strangulation than suicide.

Dr Michael Baden, the non-public pathologist investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s dying, revealed Mark Epstein’s considerations for his personal security throughout an look on The Cats Roundtable radio present Sunday morning. Baden is pictured on November 13

Chatting with Castimatidis on Sunday, Baden stated Mark believes it is attainable that the one who focused Jeffrey could goal him as properly.

Jeffrey Epstein was discovered hanged in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Heart on August 10. His dying was dominated a suicide

‘As a result of his brother knew an excessive amount of, and, whoever [killed Jeffrey] would possibly then suppose [Mark] is aware of an excessive amount of, although his life was fully completely different than his brother’s,’ Baden stated.

‘The brother who employed me to be current on the post-mortem is anxious as as to if or not his life is at risk from this.’

Baden added that Mark has requested data from New York authorities about Jeffrey’s dying.

‘It is 5 months now [and] why the lifeless physique has been faraway from the cell, destroying the flexibility to do any forensic investigation hasn’t been defined so the household is ready for extra data,’ the pathologist stated.

Baden launched photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s post-mortem throughout a bombshell interview (pictured) with Fox and Mates in early November, discrediting the New York Metropolis Medical Examiner’s Workplace ruling of suicide by hanging

The three fractures Epstein sustained are seen within the diagram above

The pathologist described how the 66-year-old financier had two fractures – one on the left and one other on the proper sides of his larynx, across the Adam’s apple. A microscopic view of two fractures (circled) on the left and proper of Epstein’s thyroid

Epstein additionally had a fracture on the left hyoid bone that’s above the Adam’s apple

Baden launched photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s post-mortem throughout a bombshell interview with Fox and Mates in early November, discrediting the New York Metropolis Medical Examiner’s Workplace ruling of suicide by hanging.

The pathologist – who has labored on instances involving OJ Simpson, President John F Kennedy, Phil Spector, Aaron Hernandez and extra – described how the 66-year-old financier had two fractures – one on the left and one other on the proper sides of his larynx, across the Adam’s apple.

Epstein additionally had a fracture on the left hyoid bone that’s above the Adam’s apple, Baden defined.

‘These three fractures are extraordinarily uncommon in suicidal hangings and will happen way more generally in homicidal strangulation,’ Baden stated, including that indicators of a attainable murder had been evident from ‘day one’ of the post-mortem.

‘I’ve not seen in 50 years the place that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,’ he stated

Sampson responded to Baden’s claims by saying she stands ‘firmly’ behind her findings and that the post-mortem places any hypothesis about Epstein’s dying firmly to relaxation.

‘Our investigation concluded that the reason for Mr Epstein’s dying was hanging and the way of dying was suicide. We stand by that willpower,’ Sampson stated in a remark.

‘We proceed to share data across the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein’s household, their representatives, and their pathology guide. The unique medical investigation was thorough and full. There is no such thing as a cause for a second medical investigation by our workplace.’

Coroners are seen eradicating Epstein’s physique from MCC on August 10

EPSTEIN CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER REFUTES PATHOLOGIST’S ‘HOMICIDE’ CLAIMS New York Metropolis Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson declared in an announcement on Wednesday that she stands ‘firmly’ behind her findings. ‘Our investigation concluded that the reason for Mr. Epstein’s dying was hanging and the way of dying was suicide. We stand by that willpower. ‘We proceed to share data across the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein’s household, their representatives, and their pathology guide. The unique medical investigation was thorough and full. There is no such thing as a cause for a second medical investigation by our workplace.’ New York Metropolis Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson

In retort, nevertheless, Baden insists Sampson might have ‘made a mistake’, insisting ‘there’s proof right here of murder that needs to be investigated, to see whether it is or is not murder’.

Baden described that an individual weighing 120lbs – with a head weight of 10lbs – would have 110lbs of stress on their neck on the jaw throughout a dangling. Nevertheless, the pathologist described that double or triple the stress may very well be utilized to the neck if an individual was to squeeze.

He added that there have been additionally hemorrhages in Epstein’s eyes that had been constant in murder strangulation but unusual – however not unprecedented – in strangulation instances.

‘The distinguished hemorrhage within the mushy tissues of the neck subsequent to the fractures is proof of a recent neck compression that would have triggered the dying,’ he stated.

The pathologist asserted conclusion couldn’t be reached till the impartial examine was accomplished.

‘The investigation is just not accomplished till all the knowledge has are available,’ he stated.

Baden alleged a twisted sheet might have been the ligature positioned round Epstein’s neck, and stated that proof on the fabric could present perception into the main points surrounding the intercourse offender’s dying on the Metropolitan Correctional facility.

‘Whoever it’s would have their DNA everywhere in the ligature,’ he stated. ‘We do not have these outcomes but.’

Baden declared that the outcomes ‘needs to be reported rapidly to provide an thought and reduce the hypothesis’.

He famous that Epstein had been positioned on suicide watch after he was discovered on the ground of his jail cell on July 23 with marks round his neck.

After being taken off of suicide watch, he was positioned in a cell with a roommate who was finally eliminated.

And on the day of his dying, Baden described that there was a ‘complete breakdown’ in process skilled by jail safety.

‘It was decided that the 2 guards who had been imagined to be working in that space of the jail had allegedly fallen asleep and hadn’t made their 30-minute rounds for greater than three hours,’ the pathologist defined.

Safety cameras within the facility had been additionally compromised, Baden stated.

Questions stay as to why the high-profile pedophile was taken off suicide watch so quickly after this July suicide try, and why he was not being correctly monitored by MCC staff on the time of his dying.

His dying prompted outrage and disbelief over how such a high-profile prisoner, recognized for socializing with highly effective individuals together with presidents Donald Trump and Invoice Clinton, might have been left with out surveillance on the federal facility.

Epstein was awaiting trial on intercourse trafficking prices.