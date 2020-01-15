Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been noticed out in public collectively on Tuesday. Sure, actually!

Simply hours after a Tennessee choose dismissed the momma’s restraining order in opposition to her estranged husband, eagle-eyed followers noticed the embattled pair collectively together with their daughter Ensley strolling round in Nashville. However the whole lot right here will not be what it appears, apparently!

Associated: Jenelle Is Returning To ‘Teen Mom 2’!

In line with TMZ, it’s true the 28-year-old actuality TV star and her controversial 35-year-old child daddy have been snapped whereas out and about — however the little lady’s presence is outwardly the key a part of the entire story. (You possibly can see the image HERE, by the best way.)

Sources are telling the outlet Ensley is reportedly Jenelle’s solely cause for dropping the restraining order and getting again in the identical zip code as Eason. That’s, the Teen Mother 2 star needs her daughter to have a relationship together with her father, and that is what it takes to make it occur, so…

” width=”860″> For some time there, instances have been reportedly fairly good with Jenelle, David, and their blended household. After which, the notorious Nugget incident occurred, and nothing has ever been the identical since… / (c) David Eason/Instagram

Those self same insiders are adamant the divorce is nonetheless continuing as regular, and Jenelle is outwardly not romantically concerned in any manner with David proper now.

Nonetheless, sources declare she actually needs to have the ability to belief him as a co-parent very like she’s efficiently executed together with her different ex, Nathan Griffith. Quickly sufficient, we’ll see whether or not this might truly ever occur, as David proves whether or not or not he can step up on this manner…

Scared For Her Life?

Nonetheless, that is an fascinating flip of occasions for Evans, to say the least. It wasn’t way back she was reportedly scared for her personal well-being, in addition to the protection of her youngsters, which induced her to flee Eason’s dwelling in rural jap North Carolina final October. She took the youngsters to Nashville and instantly filed the restraining order in a Tennessee court docket… just for all of it to finish abruptly with the 35-year-old dad’s arrival again on the scene on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, we are able to respect this momma’s need to have a profitable co-parenting relationship together with her former man, and if David and Ensley can have a optimistic relationship, it’d be an important factor for the little lady. Right here’s hoping issues work out as they need to for the entire household, and the rambunctious actuality TV star manages to maintain the drama away from her doorstep!

Associated: Jenelle Reportedly Left David With, Like, NO Cash At All…

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! Is it a foregone conclusion Jenelle and David will finally get again collectively now? Or is that this actually only for Ensley’s sake?!

How do U really feel in regards to the restraining order getting dropped so out of the blue?? Hold forth with ALL your opinions about these Teen Mother tensions within the feedback part (beneath)!!!