Teen Mother 2 star Jenelle Evans is NOT shifting ahead together with her restraining order in opposition to estranged husband David Eason.

Based on court docket docs, the 27-year-old former (and future) actuality TV star had been anticipated in court docket in Davidson County, Tennessee late final week for a listening to, nevertheless it was canceled. Upon the cancelation, a Tennessee decide formally dismissed Evans’ order of safety request in opposition to her former associate, in keeping with Radar On-line.

The outlet confirmed as a lot with a Davidson County Court docket Clerk, who famous there had been a “voluntary dismissal without prejudice filed by the petitioner on January 10.” Mainly, which means Evans filed to dismiss the restraining order herself, evidently now not seeing Eason as a bodily risk to her. However, because it was performed with out prejudice, she’s legally in a position to re-file a brand new restraining order if she feels threatened by him once more.

The now-completed restraining order is a little bit of fundamental courtroom maneuvering in what has been an in any other case brutally bitter battle for each events during the last yr. Twice earlier than, judges have been pressured to increase short-term restraining orders right here in an try to preserve the peace between the previous couple. And a full order of safety had additionally beforehand been in place for Jenelle’s three kids: Jace, 10, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, two.

Now, it seems issues have calmed down fairly a bit, which can be an excellent signal for the estranged pair. The divorce remains to be continuing, although, which might counsel the previous MTV mainstay hasn’t precisely thought twice about her choice to completely depart David. Understanding the basis causes of their estrangement and cut up within the first place, this makes loads of sense.

A Lengthy Time Coming…

As you’ll little question recall, the one-time Teen Mother forged member popped up in Tennessee lower than a yr in the past after splitting abruptly from Eason and fleeing the pair’s jap North Carolina residence. Late final yr, Jenelle claimed in court docket docs David had been “abusive and violent” in the direction of her and had been sending threatening textual content messages together with making different violent threats in the direction of the helpless younger mom.

Months earlier than that, Eason got here below public fireplace for brutally killing the momma’s beloved French bulldog Nugget, reacting in a match of rage to the poor pup after it apparently snapped at Ensley. The 35-year-old endured a global media firestorm for weeks on finish afterwards and was investigated by native authorities over the incident. Quickly sufficient after it, then, one factor led to a different and Jenelle was gone for good.

What do U assume, Perezcious readers?! Feels like issues have calmed down sufficient for now to a minimum of enable the younger mother some respiration room with out the restraining order… which is an effective factor. We’ll see what this may increasingly imply for the divorce proceedings going ahead, however like we mentioned, because it goes now every part remains to be shifting alongside simply because it ought to. Oh boy!

