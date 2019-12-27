Jenik brings his OHL dominance home to help Czechs shock Russia

Jan Jenik spent the previous three months shredding the Ontario Hockey League.

The world junior match seems to be subsequent on his record.

The Czech ahead scored the second-period winner on a two-man benefit to upset Russia Four-Three and energize the house followers within the match opener Thursday at Ostravar Area.

“It’s a big game against Russia every time — we just hate each other,” the Hamilton Bulldogs star and Coyotes prospect mentioned. “We are a great group of guys and working really hard. That’s why we did this job.”

It’s the second time in three years they beat the Russians on Boxing Day. Russia, nonetheless, are infamous gradual starters at this occasion and have a tendency to ramp it up come playoff time.

The spectacular a part of Jenik and Co. was managing it largely with out Bruins third-rounder Jakub Lauko, who injured his knee six seconds into his first shift within the opening minute. The Czechs worry the Boston property, who was loaned from the American league’s Windfall Bruins, will probably be misplaced for the match with a proper knee damage.

“It was disappointing,” teammate Matej Blumel mentioned. “Hopefully, he’ll be OK. We’ll see.”

Which means they’ll lean much more on Jenik, who began the season on an OHL-best 26-game level streak. He racked up 56 factors in that stretch whereas enjoying alongside Arthur Kaliyev, who scored for america towards Canada within the nightcap.

His go-ahead tally basically ended the beginning of Russian goalie Yaroslav Askarov, pulled for Amir Miftakhov to begin the third. The 17-year-old Askarov, anticipated to be the best netminder picked within the NHL draft since Carey Value went fifth to Montreal in 2005, struggled early and allowed 4 objectives on 17 pictures.

“We took those penalties we shouldn’t have,” mentioned Russian ahead Egor Sokolov, who performs for Cape Breton within the Quebec league. “He’s a great goalie. We can’t blame him right now. It’s the whole team that plays together. He’s still young and has a lot of room to grow. He’ll be good.”

The Czechs had been badly outshot (36-22) and didn’t possess the puck practically as a lot because the Russians. However they achieved two main aims — their followers imagine they’ll make some noise now they usually knocked off a favoured rival in a tough pool the place each win is magnified.

“We couldn’t go into the tournament thinking Russia is better than us,” Blumel mentioned. “We have to go in thinking we’ll do the best we can and we did it. You look at the stands and people pumped up, it’s crazy, the emotions.”

SWEDEN Three, FINLAND 2: In a battle of the highest two groups in Pool A, 17-year-old Alexander Holtz scored with 5 seconds left in extra time and Canucks second-rounder Nils Hoglander pulled off an unimaginable lacrosse-style purpose to douse Finland (the second time he has scored like that this season). The Swedes stored their eye-popping 49-game, 12-year win streak alive in round-robin play on the world juniors. With Switzerland, Slovakia and Kazakhstan on deck, it may attain 52. Swedish d-man Rasmus Sandin received the conflict of Maple Leafs prospects towards Finn blue-liner Mikko Kokkonen.

SWITZERLAND 5, KAZAKHSTAN Three: The Kazaks responded 3 times to Swiss objectives, however ran out of gasoline within the third of their long-awaited return to elite world junior motion. Gian-Marco Wetter buried the winner halfway by way of the ultimate interval and Matthew Verboon, who’s from Richmond Hill, Ont., and performs for Colgate College, put it away together with his second of the competition.