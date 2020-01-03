Jennifer Aniston, 50, weclomes the New Year in a black bikini on beach getaway in Mexico

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com

She’ll be heart stage on the Golden Globes in LA on Sunday.

And little question Jennifer Aniston will showcase a stunning tan on the pink carpet on the star-studded occasion the place she’s nominated for an award for her main function in Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Present.

The 50-year-old actress welcomed within the New 12 months on the seaside resort of Tulum in Mexico the place she was seen bagging rays in a tiny bikini that showcased her fabulous determine.

Aniston hit the sand in a black two-piece that accentuated her toned physique.

The barefoot magnificence added a wide-brimmed straw sunhat and a pair of sun shades to guard her complexion.

She additionally had a big blue and white seaside towel and a white cotton scarf on standby.

The Mates star historically celebrates the New 12 months vacation along with her closest movie star buddies.

To see out 2019, she selected the resort of Tulum, down the coast from Cancun on the Caribbean aspect of the Yucatan peninsula.

Her companions included ABC late evening host Jimmy Kimmel and his spouse Molly McNearney and actor Jason Bateman and his spouse Amanda Anka, in line with Individuals.

Massive evening: All eyes will probably be on Aniston who will probably be seated near her ex-husband Brad Pitt on the star-studded awards present. The famous person couple have been married from 2000 to 2005

All eyes will probably be on Aniston contained in the Golden Globes on Sunday the place she will probably be seated near her ex-husband Brad Pitt who can also be a nominee.

The famous person couple have been married from 2000 to 2005.

DailyMail.com has realized the previous couple will probably be seated ‘toes aside’ at separate however close by tables within the ballroom on the Beverly Hilton Resort the place the awards present is held.

Aniston and Pitt break up in 2005 after the actor fell for his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie.

Pitt went on to have kids with Jolie whom he subsequently married; nonetheless, they famously divorced following a nasty break up in September 2016.

DailyMail.com understands brokers for Aniston and Pitt have made no objections about them being so intently located and have signed off on the plan.

It is yet one more indication that the previous spouses have rekindled their friendship within the wake of the tip of Aniston’s marriage to Justin Theroux in February 2018.

Pitt attended Aniston’s vacation social gathering at her mansion in Bel-Air a few weeks in the past the place it has been reported he was the final to depart.

Within the highlight: DailyMail.com has realized the previous couple, who’re each nominees, will probably be seated ‘toes aside’ at separate however close by tables within the ballroom on the Beverly Hilton Resort

Aniston received a Golden Globe for Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Tv Sequence – Comedy or Musical in 2003 for Mates.

This time she’s nominated within the class for Finest Actress in a Tv Sequence – Drama for The Morning Present.

Pitt is nominated for Finest Supporting Actor in a Movement Image for his function in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He received that very same award again in 1996 for the sci-fi movie Twelve Monkeys.

Nominated: Aniston received a Golden Globe for Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Tv Sequence – Comedy or Musical in 2003 for Mates. This time she’s nominated within the class for Finest Actress in a Tv Sequence – Drama for The Morning Present