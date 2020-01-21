Jennifer Aniston fans go wild as she shares ‘morning after’ photo of her dress

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com

Jennifer Aniston shared two snaps of herself earlier than and after her SAG Awards win on Sunday.

And followers went wild on the second picture she posted, which consisted of her award and the classic Dior costume she wore to the ceremony on her fringe of her bathtub – together with her footwear kicked strewn on the ground.

One excited fan wrote: ‘Hope Brad took that costume off!’ with others joking that the photograph was taken by Brad Pitt.

The thrill surrounding the previous married couple comes after they reunited on the SAG Awards, once they shared a second backstage following her acceptance speech.

Shut up: She had her telephone on the door, together with her apps and her dwelling display image of her beloved canine Dolly, who died final yr

Jennifer, 50, had simply received Greatest Actress in a Drama Sequence for The Morning Present, proper after Brad picked up his Greatest Supporting Actor award.

Jennifer additionally shared a picture of herself as she headed to the Shrine Auditorium for the awards present – as she laid down in her seat to stop wrinkles on her costume.

She had her telephone open on the door, together with her apps and her dwelling display image of her beloved canine Dolly, who died final yr.

The star, who gave a peace signal and a smile within the snap, wrote: ‘No wrinkles… more durable than it appears! Someplace between these two photographs, my friends gave me a present I’ll cherish and an evening I’ll always remember. Thanks @SAGAwards, @TheMorningShow, and our unbelievable solid and crew. Let’s get again to work!’

So excited! Many followers joked that maybe it was Brad who took off the costume and put it on the tub

Followers stated within the feedback part: ‘The place’s Brad,’ one other stated ‘You and Brad have enjoyable final night time? I hope so!’

One fan stated ‘I see Brad’s jacket on the ground again there,’ and another person quipped: ‘Hope Brad took that costume off.’

In the meantime, pal Gwyneth Paltrow – who can be one among Brad’s exes – commented beneath Jennifer’s image with ‘so deserved,’ including a coronary heart emoji.

Her final comment can be a nod to Brad’s epic speech he gave simply earlier than her as he settle for Greatest Supporting Actor for his function in As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Brad, 56, ended his SAG awards Greatest Supporting Actor acceptance speech with: ‘Benefit from the night as a result of tomorrow it is again to work’ and Jennifer ended her Instagram put up with ‘Let’s get again to work.’

Jennifer and ex husband Brad reunited backstage on the SAG Awards.

The couple, who divorced in 2005, had been snapped as they briefly clasped collectively after they each received prizes on the awards present.

After she collected her award, cameras caught him watching her huge second on the TV display and the place he reportedly stated ‘wow’ earlier than the pair met backstage after her speech.

Throughout their reunion, Brad gently grabbed her wrist and he or she sweetly touched his chest.

Much more: Brad’s identify was within the feedback part

