Jennifer Aniston fans go wild as she shares ‘morning after’ photo of her dress

‘Hope Brad took that costume off!’ Jennifer Aniston followers go wild as she shares ‘morning after’ photograph of her robe and heels on rest room flooring after THAT epic reunion
By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
Printed: | Up to date:
Jennifer Aniston shared two snaps of herself earlier than and after her SAG Awards win on Sunday.
And followers went wild on the second picture she posted, which consisted of her award and the classic Dior costume she wore to the ceremony on her fringe of her bathtub – together with her footwear kicked strewn on the ground.
One excited fan wrote: ‘Hope Brad took that costume off!’ with others joking that the photograph was taken by Brad Pitt.
Cheeky: Jennifer Aniston shared two snaps of herself earlier than and after her SAG Awards win on Sunday. And followers went wild on the second picture she posted, which consisted of her award and her classic Dior costume she wore the ceremony on her fringe of her bathtub – together with her footwear kicked off
The thrill surrounding the previous married couple comes after they reunited on the SAG Awards, once they shared a second backstage following her acceptance speech.
Shut up: She had her telephone on the door, together with her apps and her dwelling display image of her beloved canine Dolly, who died final yr
Jennifer, 50, had simply received Greatest Actress in a Drama Sequence for The Morning Present, proper after Brad picked up his Greatest Supporting Actor award.
Jennifer additionally shared a picture of herself as she headed to the Shrine Auditorium for the awards present – as she laid down in her seat to stop wrinkles on her costume.
She had her telephone open on the door, together with her apps and her dwelling display image of her beloved canine Dolly, who died final yr.
The star, who gave a peace signal and a smile within the snap, wrote: ‘No wrinkles… more durable than it appears! Someplace between these two photographs, my friends gave me a present I’ll cherish and an evening I’ll always remember. Thanks @SAGAwards, @TheMorningShow, and our unbelievable solid and crew. Let’s get again to work!’
Again: The thrill surrounding the previous married couple comes after they reunited on the SAG Awards, sharing a second backstage following her acceptance speech; pictured Sunday night time backstage
So excited! Many followers joked that maybe it was Brad who took off the costume and put it on the tub
Followers stated within the feedback part: ‘The place’s Brad,’ one other stated ‘You and Brad have enjoyable final night time? I hope so!’
One fan stated ‘I see Brad’s jacket on the ground again there,’ and another person quipped: ‘Hope Brad took that costume off.’
In the meantime, pal Gwyneth Paltrow – who can be one among Brad’s exes – commented beneath Jennifer’s image with ‘so deserved,’ including a coronary heart emoji.
Her final comment can be a nod to Brad’s epic speech he gave simply earlier than her as he settle for Greatest Supporting Actor for his function in As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood.
Right here she is: The star, who gave a peace signal and a smile, wrote: ‘No wrinkles… more durable than it appears! Someplace between these two photographs, my friends gave me a present I’ll cherish and an evening I’ll always remember. Thanks @SAGAwards, @TheMorningShow, and our unbelievable solid and crew. Let’s get again to work!’
Brad, 56, ended his SAG awards Greatest Supporting Actor acceptance speech with: ‘Benefit from the night as a result of tomorrow it is again to work’ and Jennifer ended her Instagram put up with ‘Let’s get again to work.’
Jennifer and ex husband Brad reunited backstage on the SAG Awards.
The couple, who divorced in 2005, had been snapped as they briefly clasped collectively after they each received prizes on the awards present.
After she collected her award, cameras caught him watching her huge second on the TV display and the place he reportedly stated ‘wow’ earlier than the pair met backstage after her speech.
Throughout their reunion, Brad gently grabbed her wrist and he or she sweetly touched his chest.
Much more: Brad’s identify was within the feedback part
Star: Her final comment can be a nod to Brad’s epic speech he gave simply earlier than her as he settle for Greatest Supporting Actor for his function in As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood
Catching up: The couple, who divorced in 2005, had been snapped as they briefly clasped collectively after they each received prizes on the awards present
Wow: After she collected her award, cameras caught him watching her huge second on the TV display and the place he reportedly stated ‘wow’ earlier than the pair met backstage after her speech; He gently grabbed her wrist and he or she sweetly touched his chest
Nice to see you: Jennifer appeared delighted to reunite for a hug and chat together with her ex husband Brad
Brad Pitt’s speech after profitable Greatest Supporting Actor on the SAG Awards
‘I obtained so as to add this to my Tinder profile. Thanks my brothers, my sisters. This implies a lot. Greater than I can presumably fathom. I need you to know I watch all the things. I watch you all and the work has been mesmerizing and I thanks.
I wish to thank my co-stars, Leo, Margot Robbie, Margot Robbie’s toes, Margaret Qualley’s toes, Dakota Fanning’s toes. Critically Quentin [Tarantino] has separated extra girls from their footwear than the TSA. Gotcha [pointing toward Tarantino].
Now everyone knows what we do is a staff sport and we elevate one another and I set to work with some superb, superb individuals: Mr. Pacino, Mr. Dern, Kurt Russell, Leo, Dakota, Tim… wait the place are you guys? Miss Butters, a bunch of the brand new technology, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler… Anyway you all elevated my recreation, I actually hope I did the identical factor for you.
Let’s be trustworthy it was a troublesome half… a man who will get excessive, takes his shirt off and does not get on along with his spouse. It is a huge stretch. It is huge.
Pay attention, I really like our group. I really like our group a lot. It has been superb to satisfy… I’ve met so many superb individuals alongside the way in which. Every of us on this room. We all know ache, who know loneliness, we convey that to the display. We all know moments of grace. We have had moments of knowledge, we convey that to the display.
We have all had amusing at our ridiculous-ness and we all know humorous and we convey that to the display and God d**n I feel that is a worthy endeavor.
I have been banging away at this factor for 30 years, I feel the straightforward math is a few initiatives work and a few do not and there is not any purpose to belabor anybody. Simply get on to the subsequent and maintain telling tales.
Thanks for this. My love and respect. Benefit from the night as a result of tomorrow its again to work.
SAG Awards 2020 Winners
Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Main Function
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker – WINNER
Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Main Function
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy – WINNER
Sweep: Renee has received the Golden Globe, Critics’ Selection, and now the SAG Award for her function portraying Judy Garland
Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Supporting Function
Jamie Foxx – Simply Mercy
Tom Hanks – A Stunning Day within the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Supporting Function
Laura Dern – Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Blonde ambition: Laura Dern was acknowledged for her function as Nora the divorce lawyer in Marriage Story
Excellent Efficiency by a Forged in a Movement Image
Bombshell – Lionsgate
The Irishman – Netflix
Jojo Rabbit – Fox
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood – Sony
Parasite – Neon – WINNER
Excellent Motion Efficiency by a Stunt Ensemble in a Movement Image
Avengers: Endgame – WINNER
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood
Excellent Motion Efficiency by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Sequence
Recreation of Thrones – WINNER
GLOW
Stranger Issues
The Strolling Useless
Watchmen
Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon – WINNER
Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Tv Film or Miniseries
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon – WINNER
Transcendent: Michelle Williams was honored for her function as Gwen Verdon
Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Drama Sequence
Sterling Okay. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Present
Billy Crudup – The Morning Present
Peter Dinklage – Recreation of Thrones – WINNER
David Harbour – Stranger Issues
Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Drama Sequence
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Present – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Story
Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Methodology
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Methodology
Invoice Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Comedy Sequence
Christina Applegate – Useless to Me
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag – WINNER
Hey Obama! Phoebe Waller-Bridge was acknowledged as soon as once more for her work on Fleabag
Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Drama Sequence
Large Little Lies – HBO
The Crown – Netflix – WINNER
Recreation of Thrones – HBO
The Handmaid’s Story – Hulu
Stranger Issues – Netflix
Excellent Efficiency by an Ensemble in a Comedy Sequence
Barry – HBO
Fleabag – Amazon
The Kominsky Methodology – Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon – WINNER
Schitt’s Creek – CBC Tv/Pop TV
Commercial
Add Comment