Jennifer Aniston Is ‘Happy’ To Have Brad Pitt Back In Her Life… As A ‘Friend’!

Jennifer Aniston liked reconnecting together with her pals on the SAG Awards on Sunday — that features her ex-husband, Brad Pitt!

As we reported, the previous spouses broke the web over the weekend once they have been photographed greeting one another backstage on the awards present after every had one a Display screen Actors Guild Award; Pitt for As soon as Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Jen for her Apple TV collection The Morning Present.

On the heels of the historic second, a supply instructed Individuals that the pair are genuinely “happy” for one another and excited to be again within the different’s life… as pals!

The insider dished:

“Jen was happy for Brad. They congratulated each other and that was it.”

The supply added the 50-year-old actress “is not dating Brad” and was merely simply having fun with the “emotional night,” noting:

“They are friends and happy for each other. They want nothing but happiness for each other. She is happy to have Brad back in her life as a friend, but that’s it.”

Jen actually appeared completely happy throughout and after Sunday’s ceremony.

An Us Weekly supply beforehand spoke on the Buddies icon’s emotional wave all through the present, sharing:

“She was so happy, thrilled and surprised while explaining how she felt excited and overwhelmed. She was also making jokes with reporters during the interview.”

One other insider shared to In Contact about Jen’s plain glee:

“Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

Clearly, making peace with Brad agrees together with her!

The trade vet even referenced her 56-year-old ex whereas chatting with the press following her huge win for Excellent Efficiency by a Feminine Actor in a Drama Collection. She mentioned:

“We’ve all grown up collectively, we actually have. And it simply seems like a very enjoyable evening to have fun and cheer one another on and maintain working. It’s darkish hours–they’re not darkish hours, however, you understand, you don’t actually have that a lot of a life, so it’s good to return out and put a reasonably costume on and type of have fun your mates and their work, and encourage one another to maintain going — and like [Brad] mentioned, it’s again to work tomorrow.”

Seems like Jen will get by with a bit assist from her… effectively, you understand.