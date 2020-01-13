Jennifer Aniston reunites with her girl-FRIENDS from ‘across the hall’, Lisa Kudrow…

Residence / TV / Jennifer Aniston reunites along with her girl-FRIENDS from ‘across the hall’, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

Up to date: Jan 13, 2020 18:14 IST

Months after breaking Instagram along with her debut image along with her Pals, actor Jennifer Aniston shared one more publish with the feminine solid of the sitcom on Monday. The actor shared two photos with actors Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox the place the trio is seen extraordinarily blissful and overjoyed.

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” Aniston captioned the image. Later, actor Lisa Kudrow additionally took to her Instagram to share two photos from the reunion.

In a single image Courteney Cox was seen kissing Kudrow on her head and in one other one Courteney was seen posing with a smile whereas the opposite two have been seen slaying with a pout.

“Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends,” Kudrow captioned the image. Earlier in October, Aniston made her Instagram debut with an image with all the star solid of the much-loved sitcom Pals.

