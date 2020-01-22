Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt’s support ‘means everything’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer AnistonGetty Photos

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shone on the 2020 SAG Awards. Whereas Brad received the trophy for Greatest Actor in Supporting Function for his efficiency in As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, Jennifer received the award for Greatest Actress in TV Drama for her function in The Morning Present.

Accepting the award, Brad expressed his gratitude and thanked everybody who has ever supported him. Jennifer Aniston additionally talked in regards to the neighborhood in her speech and thanked everybody for the honour.

Nonetheless, what amazed everybody was when Jennifer listening to Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech. Because the digital camera panned in the direction of Jennifer, she might be seen listening to Brad’s each phrase. When it was Jennifer’s flip to present the speech, Brad did the identical factor.

After profitable the awards, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greeted one another warmly and ignited reunion rumours from all of the corners.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s candy second:

Aniston advised reporters it was “sweet” of Pitt to drop all the pieces to observe her acceptance speech from the wings. “We’ve all grown up together; we really have. And it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” Aniston advised ExtraTV of the most recent viral second.

“There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going—and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow,” she added.

Following this, a reporter from ET Canada revealed to the Mates TV star that her former husband acquired emotional and reportedly began crying after seeing her speech. Jennifer exclaimed, “No!” earlier than making a “ppsshhh” noise of disbelief.

Along with this, when it was requested what it means to her to have the assist of Brad Pitt and different mates on this evening, Jennifer Aniston responded, “It means everything,” and added that it feels good to have “a night where you dress up and celebrate together.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion:

After seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston collectively as a member of the movie neighborhood, a number of of their followers and followers began to take a position if they’re ever going to reunite as a pair. However it has been revealed on a number of events previously that there’s nothing happening between them. They’ve remained mates submit their divorce.

Brad Pitt attended Jennifer Aniston’s celebration however the two have maintained distance and should not going to get again collectively.