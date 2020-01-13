Jennifer Aniston Skips Critics’ Choice Awards To Hang With Her ‘Friends’!

Who wants award reveals when you’ve your Mates?

As an alternative of attending the Critics’ Alternative Awards on Sunday night time, Jennifer Aniston opted for a extra lowkey night with two of her finest mates: Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

Accompanied by two candy images (above and under), Jen wrote through Instagram:

“Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼”

Clearly, the snaps caught the eye of quite a lot of commenters, with the put up receiving effectively over eight million likes on the time of writing:

“Love you all!!!” – Rita Wilson “Sisters 😍” – Isla Fisher

“❤️❤️❤️” – Michelle Pfeiffer “The Ha Ha sisterhood 😍” – Whitney Cummings “This’ll tithe me over the next six months until Friends is streaming again” – Derek Blasberg



Kudrow additionally shared two of her personal images from the ladies night time out:

As evidenced by the earlier pics we’ve seen from their hangouts, it appears to be like like they all the time have a good time collectively! Might they presumably be chatting concerning the rumored reunion particular??

Followers of the long-lasting collection are probably conscious, Mates left Netflix simply forward of the New 12 months and will likely be out there on HBO Max come Might when the brand new streaming service launches. Other than resuming our binges of the sitcom, the arrival of the brand new service is rumored to convey a brand new unscripted reunion particular, together with Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The concept of a reboot or revival has been floated round for fairly a while, although it has been denounced on multiple event by forged members and creators. In March 2019, co-creator and govt producer Marta Kauffman shared with Rolling Stone why we received’t be getting a reboot like so many different reveals:

“There are several reasons. One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. (A reunion) could only disappoint.”

Nevertheless, she has now reportedly signed onto the brand new challenge together with co-creator David Crane along with the total core forged. Nothing is ready in stone simply but, however we will hope!

