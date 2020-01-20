Oh, what an evening!

Jennifer Aniston had a night she’ll bear in mind for a very long time on the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday evening! And never solely was the entire Brad Pitt reunion a factor (!!!), the Buddies icon was additionally extraordinarily joyful to be taking house an award for her function in The Morning Present. Such a fantastic day for Jen!

As you would possibly count on, then, sources are reporting on the 50-year-old star’s various feelings after such a memorable evening amongst fellow stars and proficient actors. One supply opened as much as Us Weekly about her emotional wave all through the present, reporting (under):

“She was so happy, thrilled and surprised while explaining how she felt excited and overwhelmed. She was also making jokes with reporters during the interview.”

One other insider added extra, chatting with In Contact about Jen’s uncommon openness and glee:

“Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen.”

And it is sensible, in spite of everything; the Dumplin’ star appeared to really be shocked when she was awarded the prize for Greatest Feminine Actor in a Drama. Shortly, she turned choked up throughout her acceptance speech, throughout which she referenced her friends within the viewers and her delight for the trade.

Talking to the media then within the aftermath of the awards present, the Workplace House star was equally nostalgic about her time rising up within the leisure trade, and what all of it means to come back full circle now.

She even referenced her 56-year-old ex-husband Pitt in her feedback, saying:

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have. And it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going — and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

So good!

You’ll be able to watch Jen open up extra about Brad — and particularly, his backstage viewing of her SAG Awards acceptance speech — within the video (under):

Awww! So cute!

What do U assume, Perezcious readers?! The spark is simple right here, and Sunday night was a milestone evening of recollections for the previous couple. However will it result in something??

Sound OFF together with your tackle the entire state of affairs within the feedback (under)…