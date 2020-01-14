Jennifer Lopez reveals plans to leave the US

By Kate Thomas for MailOnline

Jennifer Lopez has admitted she longs for a extra ‘easy and natural’ form of life.

The 50-year-old star revealed in a brand new interview with Self-importance Truthful that regardless of her accomplishments in music, dance and movie over her three decade-long profession, there may be one factor she has but to tick off her bucket record.

The Hustlers actress mentioned she would love to depart the USA and transfer to Italy or Bali, the place she could be at peace and benefit from the easy issues.

She confessed: ‘I might like to dwell someplace apart from the USA, in a small city in Italy, or on the opposite facet of the world, in Bali.

‘Discover one other life the place it’s just a little bit extra easy and natural nd the place I get to experience a motorbike, and purchase bread, and put it in my basket, after which go residence and put jelly on it, and simply eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair the place there was a lovely view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I may simply odor. I’ve fantasies like that.

Elsewhere within the interview, Jennifer – who was snubbed by the Academy for her position in Hustlers – revealed that whereas she continues to be identified for her catchy tunes and energetic dance strikes, her actual ardour lies in movie.

‘I might say dancing and music are my first loves, however performing is the love of my life’, she enthused.

Quizzed whether or not there was a second she considered giving up on performing, JLo. was emphatic that it wasn’t ever an possibility for her.

She mentioned: ‘As soon as I began, no. I at all times felt like that is what I needed to do. It was this or nothing. There was not likely an possibility for me. It’s simply what I really like.’

The famous person additionally touched upon her pleasure at headlining the Tremendous Bowl subsequent month alongside Shakira, saying it was the proper time for Latina ladies to lastly entrance the present.

She defined: ‘It’s an ideal second in my life, truthfully, but it surely’s additionally a good time for Latina ladies to take the stage on the greatest all-American occasion, with the whole lot that’s happening within the nation proper now.

‘I’m super-happy to signify my neighborhood, to signify ladies, and to signify everyone, you understand? It’s an enormous platform to carry individuals collectively.… It will get lots of eyeballs.

‘So for those who can unfold just a little bit of affection and positivity, and make individuals know that we’re all on this collectively? I take a look at it as a blessing.’

Jennifer covers the Hollywood Problem of Self-importance Truthful alongside Eddie Murphy and Renee Zellweger, out now.