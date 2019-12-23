Jennifer Winget doesn’t like labelling her characters as good or bad

Jennifer Winget, who performs Maya in Beyhadh, doesn’t like the thought of categorising the characters below sure phrases. Her function on the present is successful plaudits for its gray shades, however Jennifer insists she doesn’t prefer to categorise her characters pretty much as good, dangerous or ugly.

“I do not like phrases like adverse character, optimistic or gray character. I feel we’re actors and it’s lovely to play all varieties of roles. It’s extra lovely to play advanced roles. I used to be by no means sceptical once I got here on board for Beyhadh. Many individuals ask me the way it feels to play a adverse character. Truthfully, I do not like such phrases.

“It’s a fictional character, and we’re telling a narrative about one character. There’s neither hero nor villain within the present. Beyhadh may be very near my coronary heart and your entire journey season one onward has been out of the field. There was little doubt in my thoughts whereas reprising the character of Maya,” Jennifer advised IANS.

Aside from making waves within the tv business, Jennifer is now all set to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Code M. She can be seen enjoying an Military Officer and is happy as a result of the challenge provides her alternative to discover completely different sides of herself as an artiste.

“I wish to do all types of roles and with Code M, I bought the prospect to check out motion. Additionally, coming again to Balaji is like coming again to my household. Ekta Kapoor is a improbable particular person and once you work with such folks it at all times feels nice,” she added.

Sharing her expertise engaged on the OTT medium, Jennifer emphasised initiatives slightly than the medium have been vital. “For me what issues is the challenge. I imagine in doing good work, and whereas working within the internet medium I didn’t really feel misplaced in any respect,” she added.

